Former Amazon, Starbucks exec launches Yelp-like platform to review and discover NFTs

Variety
2023-02-16 | 08:26
High views
2min
Amid signs of life in the NFT market, an NFT-focused startup, Thred, launched today to help users discover new collections, the company exclusively told TechCrunch.

“We think of it like a Yelp, Tripadvisor or Zillow of the space,” Ben Straley, founder and CEO of Thred, said to TechCrunch.

Straley has over 25 years of experience in digital product and customer experience leadership and was the prior head of global outbound marketing and deals at Amazon and the VP of global digital products at Starbucks, among other roles. “Between these two roles, I learned a ton about how to use data and machine learning to elevate customer experience.”

Thred’s platform combines automated machine learning and algorithms to rank NFT collections on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains and then ranks the desirability of every NFT collection and combines it with collector, consumer and community content, Straley said.

Users can search, read and share reviews of any NFT collection to help buyers understand the collections better and know which ones are “trustworthy or unclear and maybe sketchy.” As Thred currently is compatible with Ethereum- and Polygon-based NFT collections, it will look at expanding to other chains like Bitcoin and Solana in the future, Straley said.
 
The NFT market has seen a bit of a resurgence in recent months as trading volumes rose for two months straight, with January hitting the highest volumes since June of last year, according t

