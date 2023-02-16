News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
20
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
20
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Former Amazon, Starbucks exec launches Yelp-like platform to review and discover NFTs
Variety
2023-02-16 | 08:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Former Amazon, Starbucks exec launches Yelp-like platform to review and discover NFTs
Amid signs of life in the NFT market, an NFT-focused startup, Thred, launched today to help users discover new collections, the company exclusively told TechCrunch.
“We think of it like a Yelp, Tripadvisor or Zillow of the space,” Ben Straley, founder and CEO of Thred, said to TechCrunch.
Straley has over 25 years of experience in digital product and customer experience leadership and was the prior head of global outbound marketing and deals at Amazon and the VP of global digital products at Starbucks, among other roles. “Between these two roles, I learned a ton about how to use data and machine learning to elevate customer experience.”
Thred’s platform combines automated machine learning and algorithms to rank NFT collections on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains and then ranks the desirability of every NFT collection and combines it with collector, consumer and community content, Straley said.
Users can search, read and share reviews of any NFT collection to help buyers understand the collections better and know which ones are “trustworthy or unclear and maybe sketchy.” As Thred currently is compatible with Ethereum- and Polygon-based NFT collections, it will look at expanding to other chains like Bitcoin and Solana in the future, Straley said.
The NFT market has seen a bit of a resurgence in recent months as trading volumes rose for two months straight, with January hitting the highest volumes since June of last year, according t
Variety
Crypto
Ecosystem
Ethereum
NFT
Polygon
Thred
Yelp
Amazon
Starbucks
Former
Executives
Platform
Review
Discover
Next
Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023
Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-15
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
Variety
2023-02-15
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
0
Variety
2023-02-15
Starbucks CEO declines to appear at US Senate hearing
Variety
2023-02-15
Starbucks CEO declines to appear at US Senate hearing
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-14
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
Lebanon News
2023-02-14
Former MP Mikhael al-Daher passes away aged 95
0
Variety
2023-02-10
Amazon in talks to buy Indian video giant MX Player
Variety
2023-02-10
Amazon in talks to buy Indian video giant MX Player
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:37
TikTok to launch live ‘TikTok Trivia’ game with $500K in prize money
Variety
11:37
TikTok to launch live ‘TikTok Trivia’ game with $500K in prize money
0
Variety
11:16
Saudi's PIF-owned unit buys $265 mln stake in Chinese gaming company VSPO
Variety
11:16
Saudi's PIF-owned unit buys $265 mln stake in Chinese gaming company VSPO
0
Variety
09:29
EU's AI Act faces delay with lawmakers deadlocked after crunch meeting
Variety
09:29
EU's AI Act faces delay with lawmakers deadlocked after crunch meeting
0
Variety
09:17
Lebanon's basketball team speak up on men's mental health
Variety
09:17
Lebanon's basketball team speak up on men's mental health
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
0
Middle East
06:46
Assad is impeding humanitarian access in NW Syria: US Foreign Assistance Director
Middle East
06:46
Assad is impeding humanitarian access in NW Syria: US Foreign Assistance Director
0
Variety
2023-02-15
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
Variety
2023-02-15
Crypto index platform Alongside raises $11M led by a16z
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-13
Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey
Lebanon News
2023-02-13
Lebanese girl found alive in Turkey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
Lebanon Economy
03:55
Protesters set several bank branches in Badaro on fire as association strike continues
2
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
Lebanon News
12:37
Lebanon's renewable energy set to attract investments: report
4
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
5
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
6
Lebanon News
13:50
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
Lebanon News
13:50
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
7
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
8
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon News
05:02
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store