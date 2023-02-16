Nestle plans price hikes after costs eat into profits

He declined to comment on the planned level of price increases, which he said were necessary to offset the damage caused by commodity price rises.



For consumers, whose spending power has already been cut by inflation at multi-decade highs, they are likely to add to concerns about strained household budgets and weakened economies.

The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2 percent last year, but that did not fully offset the impact of increased costs for ingredients on margins.



"Our gross margin is down about 260 basis points - that is massive. That is after all the pricing we have done in 2022," Schneider told reporters.



"We have some markets, like the US and UK, where we see strong continued inflation, and other markets like China and like here in Europe… where inflation is more muted," Schneider said.

The rest of the packaged goods industry has also increased prices to cope with surging costs for almost all raw materials after Russia's invasion of Ukraine compounded the impact of pandemic-related supply chain logjams.



'MIXED EMOTIONS' AFTER RARE MISS

Real internal growth - a company indicator for sales volumes - rose only 0.1 p