EU's AI Act faces delay with lawmakers deadlocked after crunch meeting

Variety
2023-02-16 | 09:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU&#39;s AI Act faces delay with lawmakers deadlocked after crunch meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EU's AI Act faces delay with lawmakers deadlocked after crunch meeting

European Union plans to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) face another stumbling block after lawmakers failed to agree on a basic set of proposals, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The bloc's highly-anticipated AI Act is widely expected to be put to a vote at the European Parliament at the end of March, at which point individual nations will begin negotiating final terms of the legislation.
 
Following a crunch five-hour meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, however, MEPs had yet to agree to a set of basic principles.

At the heart of their dispute is the need to balance fundamental rights like data privacy and democratic participation with the need to avoid stifling innovation and investment in the sector.

One of the most controversial areas of debate is deciding which AI systems would be categorized as "high risk", such as those affecting a person's safety or infringing fundamental rights. Those deploying such systems would be subject to stringent transparency and scrutiny rules.
 
“The obvious tension here is between the focus on fundamental rights, on the one hand, and those who say these necessarily conflict with innovation,” said Greens MEP Sergey Lagodinsky.

A source at the European Parliament said negotiations were ongoing with a view to agreeing a strong text.

"The file is long and complex, MEPs are working hard to reach an agreement on their mandate for negotiations. However ther

Variety

EU

European Union

AI

Artificial

Intelligence

Act

Faces

Delay

Lawmakers

Deadlocked

Crunch

Meeting

LBCI Next
Airbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023
Barclays shares tumble 9 percent as profit disappoints
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Axion Ray brings intelligence to manufacturing to find issues before they cause trouble

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-14

Otter.ai launches OtterPilot, its new AI meeting assistant

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:37

TikTok to launch live ‘TikTok Trivia’ game with $500K in prize money

LBCI
Variety
11:16

Saudi's PIF-owned unit buys $265 mln stake in Chinese gaming company VSPO

LBCI
Variety
09:17

Lebanon's basketball team speak up on men's mental health

LBCI
Variety
09:09

Nestle plans price hikes after costs eat into profits

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-13

Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity

LBCI
Variety
05:24

Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Here is why BDL buys USD from the market

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app