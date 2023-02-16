TikTok to launch live ‘TikTok Trivia’ game with $500K in prize money

The experience is also presented by Lionsgate and “John Wick Chapter 4,” so users will see trivia questions based on the “John Wick” franchise as well as “surprises and integrations,” the company wrote in today’s announcement. “John Wick Chapter 4” premieres March 24.



Users can participate in TikTok’s live trivia sessions by going to the @TikTok channel on TikTok LIVE. Users must attend the trivia sessions on time and answer all questions correctly for a chance to win a share of the prize money.



TikTok Trivia begins next week on February 22 and ends on February 26.

Users Aged 18+ in the US can register for the experience by clicking on a trivia widget on the For You feed. Users can also search for #TikTokTrivia or directly visit the @TikTok account.

During the first three days, TikTok Trivia will have two live sessions per day that are each an hour long. The first session will begin at 8 pm ET and the second session is at 9 pm ET.



There will also be special “Survival Rounds,” where the questions get harder and harder as they go. The last group standing will split a $100,000 prize pool.



After each trivia session, TikTok will recommend creat