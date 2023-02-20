News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Uber to introduce EVs in India in push to clean cars
Variety
2023-02-20 | 08:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Uber to introduce EVs in India in push to clean cars
Uber Technologies (UBER.N) said on Monday it will introduce electric vehicles (EVs) in India for ride-sharing, its first move to adopt clean cars amid an Indian government push for greater electrification of public transport and shared mobility.
With plans to introduce 25,000 EVs over three years, Uber is stepping up competition with local rival BluSmart, an electric mobility start-up backed by BP's (BP.L) venture fund, which has taken the lead in India's electric taxi space.
Uber's fleet partners will buy the EVs from Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), India's biggest electric carmaker, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said during a phone interview on Monday.
"When you're looking at great transitions, you also don't want to rush into those without necessarily fully appreciating the economics and trade-offs," Singh told Reuters.
Tata Motors also sells EVs to BluSmart.
For electric ride-hailing to take off, Singh said multiple factors need to come together. Automakers need to build affordable vehicles with a long range, the financing ecosystem needs to mature and charging infrastructure has to be widespread.
"We believe we are beginning to see early signs of that coming together," Singh said, adding that this is the largest deal for EVs by a ride-sharing company.
Even with 25,000 EVs, electric cars will still be a fraction of Uber's current overall active fleet of 300,000 vehicles in India, according to Singh.
Uber has set a 2040 target for 100 percent of its rides to be in zero-emission vehicles, public transport or with micro-mobility, including in India.
The Softbank Group-backed (9984.T) ride-hailing giant is in "active" talks with other carmakers, charging companies, fleet operators and financiers for its EV push, Singh added.
Tata rival Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) is the only other Indian automaker to build electric cars locally. China's BYD (002594.SZ) and SAIC's (600104.SS) MG Motor also sell imported EVs in India.
"We are going to be a big catalyst in accelerating the (EV) ecosystem," Singh said.
Reuters
Variety
Uber
Introduce
EV
Electric Vehicles
India
Market
Push
Clean
Cars
Energy
Environment
Next
Environment Minister launches campaign to ease climate change's impact
Chatbot ChatGPT should say ‘I can’t answer that’ when it comes to ‘tricky topics’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
World Bank and Abu Dhabi fund to invest $1.5 bln in emerging market energy transition
Middle East
2023-02-14
World Bank and Abu Dhabi fund to invest $1.5 bln in emerging market energy transition
0
Middle East
2023-01-30
Saudi Arabia to invest about $266 bln for clean energy
Middle East
2023-01-30
Saudi Arabia to invest about $266 bln for clean energy
0
World
2023-01-26
Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding
World
2023-01-26
Kenya’s growth was strongest in Africa’s VC market; Clean tech, E-commerce pulled in most of the funding
0
Variety
2023-01-18
Kate is a new car maker focused on micro-cars for everyday use
Variety
2023-01-18
Kate is a new car maker focused on micro-cars for everyday use
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:50
Hong Kong shows desire to be crypto hub with new regulation
Variety
09:50
Hong Kong shows desire to be crypto hub with new regulation
0
Variety
08:47
Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden
Variety
08:47
Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden
0
Variety
08:23
Meta to sell blue badge on Instagram and Facebook as Zuckerberg borrows Musk’s playbook
Variety
08:23
Meta to sell blue badge on Instagram and Facebook as Zuckerberg borrows Musk’s playbook
0
Variety
08:17
Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups
Variety
08:17
Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
Variety
2023-01-02
Vintage footage shows Lebanon celebrating NYE before civil war
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-17
Snow avalanche leaves damages in Oyoun Orghosh
Lebanon News
2023-02-17
Snow avalanche leaves damages in Oyoun Orghosh
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
2
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
3
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
4
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
5
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
6
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
7
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
8
World
05:42
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
World
05:42
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store