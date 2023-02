Dubbed as the "Queen of Arab Pop," Ajram expressed excitement to join the brand and underline its heritage.

"I am excited to join Tiffany & Co. as House Ambassador and to continue highlighting the brand's diamond legacy and rich heritage," she stated via her Instagram account.



Tiffany & Co., which began in 1837, is a luxury jewelry design house offering products ranging from jewelry, watches, porcelain, crystal, stationery, fragrance, personal accessories, and leather goods.