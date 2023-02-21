News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Vast acquires Launcher in quest to build artificial gravity space stations
Variety
2023-02-21 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Vast acquires Launcher in quest to build artificial gravity space stations
Vast Space, a company that emerged from stealth last September with the aim of building artificial gravity space stations in low Earth orbit, has acquired space tug startup Launcher, TechCrunch has exclusively learned.
The acquisition, a first for Vast, will give the company access to Launcher’s Orbiter space tug and payload platform and its liquid rocket engine, E-2. Under the terms of the deal, Vast will also absorb all of Launcher’s talent, including Launcher founder Max Haot, who will join as President. The two companies told TechCrunch that the deal has been in the works for months, with both signing a Letter of Intent to acquire back in November.
The deal could be a big accelerator for Vast; the company’s founder, billionaire crypto pioneer Jed McCaleb, said Vast will use the Orbiter tug to test space station subsystems and components in orbit as soon as June of this year, and then again around October. Those two missions, which will be Orbiter’s second and third flights, will also carry customer payloads. Vast will continue to operate Orbiter as a commercial product; Haot said they had more than five customer contracts and are signing more.
Haot added that the space tug’s abilities, like approaching and moving away from spacecraft and hosting payloads, as well as its technologies like flight software, avionics, and guidance, navigation and control systems will complement development of the space station.
Launcher made news last week when it said that its first Orbiter mission, which took place at the beginning of January, ended in failure after the spacecraft’s power systems malfunctioned. Despite that setback, Haot told TechCrunch that the results of the mission were “well above industry average.”
“We know exactly what went wrong. We were fully operational for the duration of the battery and we fell short of deploying our customers because of a power issue,” he said. “So Vast, Jed and us are actually extremely proud of what was achieved. We have two more flights this year. […] If you think about it, the odds that this is a stable platform by the end of the year is very high.”
Launcher was also developing its own launch vehicle, but that program will be discontinued under Vast.
The two companies declined to provide much more detail about the upcoming missions using Orbiter, nor did they offer any detail about future timelines for development, partnerships, or form factor of the station. But they did say that the first station the company sends to space will be zero G, with artificial gravity stations following.
More generally, McCaleb said that acquisitions are not part of Vast’s larger strategy. “Acquisitions typically go pretty wrong,” he said. “For the most part, the combined team now plus a few more folks, we’ll be able to do quite a bit.”
McCaleb, who was one of the creators of the now notorious Mt. Gox crypto exchange and a founder of the protocol Ripple, echoed other billionaire space founders when he said he was motivated by long-term thinking about the future of humanity: “For me, the compelling thing is to push humans out into the solar system,” he said. But where SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is trying to solve trying to solve the launch part of that equation, McCaleb has set his sights on in-space human habitation.
Thus far, McCaleb has been fully funding the venture, and will continue to do so until the company establishes revenue. “At that point, you can raise much more money in better terms,” he said. He added that the company is also planning on eventually bidding for funding under NASA’s Commercial low Earth orbit Development (CLD) program, which the agency established to kickstart private stations in space once the International Space Station retires in 2030.
The private space station industry is quickly becoming a crowded field, and Vast will have to contend with other established players for its slice of the market. Three companies have already received funding under the CLD program: Northrop Grumman; Nanoracks, which is designing a station with parent company Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin; and Blue Origin, which is leading a team that includes Boeing and Sierra Space. Axiom Space has also been granted NASA funding for its space station under a separate award.
TechCrunch
Variety
Vast
Space
Acquires
Launcher
Max Haot
NASA
Jed McCaleb
Station
Quest
Build
Artificial
Gravity
Next
Tiffany & Co. names Nancy Ajram as first Arab brand ambassador
Hong Kong shows desire to be crypto hub with new regulation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-02
Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites
Variety
2023-02-02
Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites
0
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
0
Middle East
05:33
Erdoğan faces backlash over building standards in city wrecked by quake
Middle East
05:33
Erdoğan faces backlash over building standards in city wrecked by quake
0
Middle East
2023-02-20
Hasty rebuild could leave Turkey at risk of another quake disaster
Middle East
2023-02-20
Hasty rebuild could leave Turkey at risk of another quake disaster
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:38
Scientists unlock secrets of Earth's wickedly hot innermost realm
Variety
11:38
Scientists unlock secrets of Earth's wickedly hot innermost realm
0
Variety
10:51
TikTok expands its research API to nonprofit academic institutions in the US
Variety
10:51
TikTok expands its research API to nonprofit academic institutions in the US
0
Variety
10:31
Coinbase says some employees’ information stolen by hackers
Variety
10:31
Coinbase says some employees’ information stolen by hackers
0
Variety
10:08
AI-powered crypto search engine Kaito raises $5.3M to improve browsing with AI, ChatGPT
Variety
10:08
AI-powered crypto search engine Kaito raises $5.3M to improve browsing with AI, ChatGPT
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Middle East
04:17
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Middle East
04:17
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
0
Middle East
2023-01-29
Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people
Middle East
2023-01-29
Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
2
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
3
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
5
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
6
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
7
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
8
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store