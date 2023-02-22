News
Website creator Wix.com sees strong sales in 2023 after Q4 profit
2023-02-22 | 05:52
Wix.com (WIX.O), which helps small businesses build and operate websites, said on Wednesday it swung to a profit in the fourth quarter and forecast 9-11 percent growth in revenue in 2023.
The Israeli company said it earned 61 cents per share excluding one-time items, compared with a loss of 34 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue grew 6 percent to $355 million and was up 9 percent to $1.4 million in all of 2022.
Wix was forecast to earn 9 cents a share ex-one off items on revenue of $352 million, according to data from Refinitiv.
"While internet growth is currently reverting back to the pre-pandemic trendline, we believe there are still many years of significant expansion ahead," said CEO Avishai Abrahami.
Wix said it was implementing further cost saving measures, and expected total savings of $200 million in 2023 and $215 million of annualized savings.
"Our focus in 2023 will continue to be on driving cost efficiencies across the business," it said.
For the first quarter, Wix estimated revenue of $367-$371 million, reflecting roughly 7-9 percent year-on-year growth, "assuming no deterioration in the macro environment." For all of 2023 it expects revenue of $1.51-$1.535 billion.
Analysts are projecting first-quarter revenue of $366 million and full year revenue of $1.511 billion.
Reuters
World
2023-02-15
US retail sales rebound strongly in January
World
2023-02-15
US retail sales rebound strongly in January
0
Variety
2023-01-24
Logitech quarterly sales fall 22 percent as slowdown fears bite
Variety
2023-01-24
Logitech quarterly sales fall 22 percent as slowdown fears bite
0
Variety
2023-02-02
Sony lifts outlook closer to record level, raises PS5 sales target
Variety
2023-02-02
Sony lifts outlook closer to record level, raises PS5 sales target
0
Middle East
2023-02-01
Egypt poised to announce detailed plan for state stake sales
Middle East
2023-02-01
Egypt poised to announce detailed plan for state stake sales
0
Variety
10:04
Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary
Variety
10:04
Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary
0
Variety
09:55
Intel slashes divdend by nearly two-thirds to shore up cash as chip giant braces for a tough year
Variety
09:55
Intel slashes divdend by nearly two-thirds to shore up cash as chip giant braces for a tough year
0
Variety
08:15
Microsoft brings the new AI-powered Bing to mobile and Skype, gives it a voice
Variety
08:15
Microsoft brings the new AI-powered Bing to mobile and Skype, gives it a voice
0
Variety
06:25
For tech giants, AI like Bing and Bard poses billion-dollar search problem
Variety
06:25
For tech giants, AI like Bing and Bard poses billion-dollar search problem
0
World
2023-01-26
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
World
2023-01-26
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
0
Variety
2022-12-30
ISF warns against celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
Variety
2022-12-30
ISF warns against celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
0
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
0
World
09:14
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
World
09:14
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
2
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
3
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
4
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
6
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
7
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
8
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
