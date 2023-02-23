New Rolls-Royce boss says more to come after profit beat

Variety
2023-02-23 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New Rolls-Royce boss says more to come after profit beat
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New Rolls-Royce boss says more to come after profit beat

The new chief executive of Britain's Rolls-Royce (RR.L) forecast more profit growth in 2023 and said the engineering company was capable of "much more" after last year beat expectations, sending the stock up 19 percent.

Tufan Erginbilgic, who is just two months into the job, has said that major improvements are needed to secure the future of Rolls-Royce, one of Britain's most famous industrial names, which makes engines for Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 planes.
 
As Rolls-Royce announced a 57 percent rise in underlying operating profit on Thursday, he said his transformation program was already underway and moving at pace.

"While our performance improved in 2022, we are capable of much more," Erginbilgic, a former BP (BP.L) executive, said, promising to improve efficiency and commercial outcomes.

The strong results and the positive outlook helped lift Rolls shares by 19 percent to 129 pence in early deals, their highest level for over a year.
 
The company posted operating profit of 652 million pounds ($786.4 million) for 2022, beating an analyst forecast of 478 million pounds, helped by an improving performance in civil aerospace, its biggest division, as travel recovers from the pandemic.

The outcome of a strategic review would come in the second half of the year, Rolls said, when it planned to provide medium-term goals, as the new boss seeks to put his stamp on the company.
 
For 2023, Rolls guided to underlying operating profit of 0.8-1.0 billion pounds and free cash flow of 0.6-0.8 billion pounds, helped by the early benefits of the transformation.

Rolls-Royce's underperformance versus peers such as engine-maker GE (GE.N) has been a longstanding issue.

Warren East, Erginbilgic's predecessor, had tried to lift profitability, launching a turnaround in 2018, before the pandemic two years later forced another restructuring, this time to rescue it from the collapse in revenues when flying stopped.

Ahead of Thursday's results Rolls-Royce shares had risen 15 percent since Jan. 1, boosted by the prospect of its engines flying more hours now China has reopened its borders.
 

Variety

New

Rolls Royce

Boss

Profit

Beat

Britain

Airbus

A350

Luxury

Vehicles

Cars

LBCI Next
EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs
Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-31

Airbus and Qatar edge towards agreement in A350 dispute

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

Britain imposes new Iranian sanctions over 'brutal repression'

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-20

Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

LBCI
World
2023-01-20

Britain faces new ambulance strike dates in Feb, March

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:53

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

LBCI
Variety
05:55

EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs

LBCI
Variety
05:14

Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

LBCI
Variety
10:04

Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-10

Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-31

Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-16

Cabinet will convene on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East
06:10

Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app