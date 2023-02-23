Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

2023-02-23 | 06:53
0min
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant benefited from the country easing COVID-19 curbs.

The company has weathered a weak economy in China, which only last December lifted its zero-COVID policy after three years.

Revenue rose 2 percent to 247.76 billion yuan ($35.92 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 245.18 billion yuan drawn from 23 analysts.
 
China's total retail sales contracted 1.8 percent in December, while its economy grew 3 percent in the full year 2022, one of its worst growth rates in nearly half a century.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 46.82 billion yuan, up from 27.69 billion yuan in the same quarter one year ago.
 

