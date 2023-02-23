News
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease
Variety
2023-02-23 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant benefited from the country easing COVID-19 curbs.
The company has weathered a weak economy in China, which only last December lifted its zero-COVID policy after three years.
Revenue rose 2 percent to 247.76 billion yuan ($35.92 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a Refinitiv consensus estimate of 245.18 billion yuan drawn from 23 analysts.
China's total retail sales contracted 1.8 percent in December, while its economy grew 3 percent in the full year 2022, one of its worst growth rates in nearly half a century.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 46.82 billion yuan, up from 27.69 billion yuan in the same quarter one year ago.
Reuters
Variety
Alibaba
Beats
Quarterly
revenue
Estimates
COVID
Curb
Eases
