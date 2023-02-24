Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

Netflix, the American streaming platform, has recently cut its prices by nearly 50% in over 30 countries, including Lebanon. The price reductions were mostly implemented in low-income countries in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia.



The new prices for Lebanon are as follows: Basic for $3.99 per month, Standard for $7.99 per month, and Premium for $9.99 per month. While this is great news for Lebanese subscribers, the move was likely motivated by a decline in Netflix's user base for the first time in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the company faces stiff competition from other streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, which has over 200 million users, Disney Plus with 160 million subscribers, and HBO Max with 81 million users.



Netflix has been the leader in the online streaming industry for several years. However, the entry of new players in the market has changed the scene, with the competition heating up. The company is trying to diversify its revenue streams as the United States alone still accounts for 45% of its profits.



Another issue that Netflix has faced in recent years is the use of shared accounts. To address this, the company has placed restrictions on the number of people who can use one account. This has been especially prevalent in low-income countries like Lebanon.



Netflix's decision to lower its prices in Lebanon is a welcome move for subscribers who are looking for ways to cut down on their expenses.