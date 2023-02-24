News
Lebanon's women's beach volleyball team succeeds in Qatar
2023-02-24 | 06:01
Lebanon's women's beach volleyball team succeeds in Qatar
The Lebanese women's beach volleyball team won the AVC Continental Cup Zonal Phase Western Zone women's title, in Doha, after defeating Qatar 2-0 in the final on Thursday.
The Cedars women's team outperformed the opposing team as the Lebanese players displayed a strong performance.
The team, represented by Mervat Hamzeh, Mirna Cheikho, Sara Akkari, and Nour Hamzeh, saw support from many members of the Lebanese community in Qatar.
In turn, the President of the Lebanese Volleyball Federation, Waleed Kassouf, stated the players succeeded in accomplishing achievement “for the women of the homeland of the cedars” in beach volleyball by winning the West Asian title.
