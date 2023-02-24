News
Google Photos’ AI-powered ‘Magic Eraser’ is now a Google One subscription perk
Variety
2023-02-24 | 08:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Google Photos’ AI-powered ‘Magic Eraser’ is now a Google One subscription perk
One of the Google Pixel’s best photo-editing features, “Magic Eraser,” is now making its way to other Android and iOS devices. But it won’t be free. Today, Google announced that the popular tool, which uses AI to remove unwanted content from images, will become available to Google One subscribers in addition to existing Pixel owners. Google One subscribers will receive a small handful of other editing tools, as well, like a new HDR video effect, exclusive collage Styles and more.
The Google One subscription originally began as a way to pay for additional cloud storage for things like Photos, Docs and Gmail. Over the years, however, it’s expanded to become a broader suite of features, which now includes a VPN and other members-only perks, like the ability to host longer group video calls on Google Meet, 10 percent cashback on Google Store purchases, extended trials and other premium Google Photos features — like Portrait Light for softening the background and adjusting the light position and brightness on subject’s faces.
Now the exclusive set of Google Photos perks are expanding again with the rollout of Magic Eraser and the other new additions.
Previously only available to Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners, Magic Eraser will now roll out to all Google One subscribers on both Android and iOS. It will also become available to Pixel 5a and older Pixel smartphones, with no Google One subscription required. Though there are other third-party apps that offer object removals, Magic Eraser adds the functionality to the main Photos app on Android devices — and the app many iPhone users prefer over Apple’s Photos, too.
In addition, Google One subscribers will gain access to a new HDR video effect that aims to help balance dark foregrounds and bright backgrounds, or vice versa. This is similar to the effect that was already available for photos, Google says.
Plus, Google Photos’ collage editor is gaining a range of new Styles to choose from and the ability to apply a Style to only one photo in the collage. This will also be available to both Google One subscribers and Pixel owners.
One final new perk will allow Google One subscribers to receive free shipping when ordering photo prints from the online store in the US, Canada, UK and EU.
While individually each feature on its own may not be worth paying for, the combined package offered alongside other perks, the backup and sync options, and the extra storage has made Google One’s subscription a top seller in the app stores. In 2022, data.ai found the Google One app was the No. 6 non-game app globally in terms of consumer spending. It was also No. 8 in the US Though most customers are buying the subscription for the extra storage and backup — Google’s alternative to Apple’s iCloud, in a sense — it’s also another way for Google to lock in customers into its app ecosystem, even if they don’t use its Pixel phones or even an Android device.
Google says Magic Eraser, the HDR effect and new collage Styles will begin rolling out today, but won’t reach all users globally for a few weeks to come. The free shipping, however, is live now.
TechCrunch
Variety
Google
Google Photos
Photos
Apps
AI
Powered
Artificial Intelligence
Magic
Marker
Google One
Subscription
Perk
