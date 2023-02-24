Meta Verified is rolling out to users in Australia and New Zeland

Variety
2023-02-24 | 08:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meta Verified is rolling out to users in Australia and New Zeland
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Meta Verified is rolling out to users in Australia and New Zeland

Meta announced its subscription plan, Meta Verified, earlier this week and now the social media company is rolling out to users based in Australia and New Zealand. The company began the rollout around 6.30 PM Sydney time on Friday.

The subscription offers a verified label, improved reach, better protection from impersonation, access to customer support, and exclusive stickers on Facebook and Instagram.

Users can look at the benefits offered by the subscription and the procedure to join on this website. The company is doing a slow rollout of the plan, so many users might not see the option to purchase it right away.

Meta Verified is a paid plan for individual and professional accounts that costs $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 per month on iOS or Android.

Importantly, Users need to buy separate plans for Instagram and Facebook, and currently, you can only purchase the web plan for Facebook. So if you wanted to buy Meta Verified for both platforms, you will need to spend $27 a month. In comparison, Netflix’s top-tier plan costs $19.99 per month and Spotify’s premium individual plan costs $9.99 per month. The company said that it hopes to “offer an account linking option in the near future. ” That means the subscription could work across both services in the future.

To purchase a Meta Verified plan, users need to be above 18, have a history of recent activity like posting, and have a profile photo that matches the government ID they provide as proof. At the moment, Meta won’t allow subscribers to change their profile name, username, date of birth, or profile picture without unsubscribing and applying again.

What’s more, the company is also changing the meaning of the blue checkmark on the platform. While it’s not getting rid of check marks for notable profiles like Twitter, it’s changing the definition of it. Meta has changed the description of the check mark from “a tool to help people find the real accounts of public figures and brands” to “a tool to help people find the real accounts of people and brands.”

Earlier this week, the company told TechCrunch that to differentiate between notable profiles and Meta Verified subscribers, it will begin showing follower counts at more places.

“The blue badge will look the same as we evolve the meaning of the badge to focus on authenticity,” it noted.
 

Variety

Meta

Verified

Instagram

Facebook

Rolling

Out

Users

Australia

New Zealand

Subscriptions

LBCI Next
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
YouTube launches a multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos, previously tested by Mr. Beast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-20

Meta to sell blue badge on Instagram and Facebook as Zuckerberg borrows Musk’s playbook

LBCI
World
2023-02-09

US, UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-18

Injured champion Nadal crashes out of Australian Open

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-23

Facebook parent Meta agrees to pay $725 million to settle privacy lawsuit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:23

Google Photos’ AI-powered ‘Magic Eraser’ is now a Google One subscription perk

LBCI
Variety
06:01

Lebanon's women's beach volleyball team succeeds in Qatar

LBCI
Variety
04:58

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

YouTube launches a multi-language audio feature for dubbing videos, previously tested by Mr. Beast

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-02

Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-26

Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app