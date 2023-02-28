News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Vodafone's biggest shareholder UAE's e& ups stake to 14 percent
Variety
2023-02-28 | 05:50
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Vodafone's biggest shareholder UAE's e& ups stake to 14 percent
United Arab Emirates-based telecoms group e& (EAND.AD) has increased its stake in Vodafone to 14 percent, saying its rationale was unchanged from May 2022 when it bought a 9.8 percent stake to "enhance and develop its international portfolio".
Vodafone's shares have fallen 15 percent since e& first invested, as the London-listed group has struggled to improve weak performance in three out of its four biggest European markets, resulting in the departure of its chief executive in December.
This month Liberty Global bought a near 5 percent stake in Vodafone, describing it as an opportunistic investment and stating it would not seek a board seat or mount a takeover bid.
Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries said Vodafone's share price did not reflect the underlying value of the business and its opportunities for consolidation.
French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel bought a 2.5 percent stake in Vodafone in September. He said he was ready to advise Vodafone's board on its strategy when Read was replaced on an interim basis by finance director Margherita Della Valle in December.
Shares in Vodafone rose 0.8 percent in early deals on Tuesday.
Reuters
Variety
Vodafone
Biggest
Shareholder
UAE
United Arab Emirates
E&
Ups
Stake
Business
Shares
Telecoms
Group
Communication
Next
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream
Uber's Middle East business Careem to cease operations in Qatar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-22
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
World
2023-02-22
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
0
World
2023-02-22
German trade with Central and Eastern Europe at record high - business group
World
2023-02-22
German trade with Central and Eastern Europe at record high - business group
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms
Middle East
2023-02-21
Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
UAE's Crescent Petroleum to develop natural gas fields in Iraq
Middle East
2023-02-21
UAE's Crescent Petroleum to develop natural gas fields in Iraq
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:19
Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes
Variety
07:19
Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes
0
Variety
07:15
Meta says it is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger
Variety
07:15
Meta says it is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger
0
Variety
06:51
Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs
Variety
06:51
Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs
0
Variety
06:45
White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices
Variety
06:45
White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:08
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
World
07:08
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
0
World
08:00
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
World
08:00
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
Middle East
06:56
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran
Middle East
06:56
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
3
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
5
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
6
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
7
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
8
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store