Cryptoverse: Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream

Variety
2023-02-28 | 06:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi&#39;s payment dream
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream

Satoshi Nakamoto would be proud. Adolescent bitcoin may finally be repaying its creator's faith.

The 15-year-old cryptocurrency has filled many roles - from source of speculation to hedge against inflation - but has struggled to find a clear identity. Now there are growing signs it's edging towards its intended purpose: payments.

"The development in terms of building out crypto payments has continued apace, even if it's gone somewhat unnoticed because of the volatility in the broader market," said Richard Mico, US CEO of Banxa, a payment-and-compliance infrastructure provider.
 
The amount of bitcoin stored on the Lightning Network - a payment protocol layered on top of the blockchain - has jumped by two-thirds over the past year to hit an all-time high of 5,580 coin, according to crypto data firm The Block.

Crypto payment specialists have also seen strong volumes.

US-based BitPay said transaction volumes jumped 18 percent last year versus 2021. CoinsPaid said volumes in the fourth quarter of 2022 rose 32 percent compared with a year before.
 
BITCOIN AND BRAZILIAN REAL
 
So why has crypto failed to fulfill pseudonymous inventor Nakamoto's dream, spelt out in a famed 2008 white paper titled "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System"?

Price volatility, slow processing speeds and persistent regulatory uncertainty are among the factors that have rendered cryptocurrencies unwieldy as a means of payment. Few merchants price good or services in crypto.

Nonetheless, proponents say bitcoin offers lower transaction costs and quicker speeds than traditional cash, especially for cross-border transfers.
Aside from bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies including stablecoins, which are pegged to the value of traditional currencies, have emerged as popular options, particularly for cross-border payments, remittances, plus in emerging markets where the value of local currencies have been hit by inflation.

Stellar, a blockchain that enables cross-border payments, saw the number of trades on its platform increase to 103.4 million last month from 50.6 million in January 2022.

Volumes for trades across exchanges between bitcoin and Turkey's lira and Brazil's real increased by 232 percent and 72 percent, respectively, CryptoCompare data showed.

CAN YOU HANDLE THE STRESS?
 
It's not all smooth sailing for the widespread adoption of crypto for payments; for one thing, there's the question of whether blockchains are ready to handle the stress of processing thousands of transactions at a time, especially without a simultaneous jump in transaction fees.

Efforts by some of the world's largest economies, including Japan, China and India, to create their own digital currencies (CBDCs) could also choke crypto payments growth, say some market players. For others, though, growing interest in CBDCs is evidence that blockchain payments tech is here to stay.

Traditional finance firms looking to embrace crypto payments have also shrugged off recent market volatility. One, Visa (V.N) inking a deal this month with crypto firm WireX to directly issue crypto-enabled debit and prepaid cards.

"Crypto is evolving into a viable alternative for more and more people around the world," said Mico at Banxa.
 

Variety

Cryptoverse

Cryptocurrency

Crypto

Currency

Bitcoin

Satoshi

Payment

Dream

LBCI Next
White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices
Vodafone's biggest shareholder UAE's e& ups stake to 14 percent
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-21

Cryptoverse: Tether tightens grip on wobbling world of stablecoins

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-31

Bitcoin-based app Strike expands in Philippines to grow cross-border payment solutions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-26

Iran's currency slides to record low as savers buy dollars

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-25

Iran's currency slides to record low as savers buy dollars

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:09

Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for a major jazz prize

LBCI
Variety
07:19

Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes

LBCI
Variety
07:15

Meta says it is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:08

Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief

LBCI
World
08:00

Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Middle East
06:56

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app