Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for major jazz prize

The German Jazz Prize honors the musical successes of outstanding national and international artists.

This year, the German Jazz Prize will be awarded for the third time as eighty-one nominees are nominated for the prize, which has been awarded since 2021 by the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media in cooperation with Germany's central music funding institution, Initiative Musik.

During the award ceremony on April 27, 2023, the twenty-five-member jury of the German Jazz Prize will award the selected musicians with exceptional artistic achievements and contributions in national and international contexts.

The award-winning Lebanese-French trumpeter, Ibrahim Maalouf, was previously nominated for the 65th Grammy Awards for the "Best Global Music Album" category with his album, Queen of Sheba, featuring Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo.

Through his many albums, Maalouf became the winner of the most classical trumpet competitions. Being one of the most famous jazz artists, influencing the French and the world's music scene with his music, he was the first jazz musician to sell out France's largest concert hall, the Accor Arena in Paris Bercy.