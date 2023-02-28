Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for major jazz prize

Variety
2023-02-28 | 08:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for major jazz prize
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for major jazz prize

The acclaimed Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf announced that he had been nominated for the Wind Instruments International at the German Jazz Prize, along with Arve Henriksen and Lakecia Benjamin.

The German Jazz Prize honors the musical successes of outstanding national and international artists.  
 
This year, the German Jazz Prize will be awarded for the third time as eighty-one nominees are nominated for the prize, which has been awarded since 2021 by the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media in cooperation with Germany's central music funding institution, Initiative Musik.  
 
During the award ceremony on April 27, 2023, the twenty-five-member jury of the German Jazz Prize will award the selected musicians with exceptional artistic achievements and contributions in national and international contexts. 
 
The award-winning Lebanese-French trumpeter, Ibrahim Maalouf, was previously nominated for the 65th Grammy Awards for the "Best Global Music Album" category with his album, Queen of Sheba, featuring Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo.  
 
Through his many albums, Maalouf became the winner of the most classical trumpet competitions. Being one of the most famous jazz artists, influencing the French and the world's music scene with his music, he was the first jazz musician to sell out France's largest concert hall, the Accor Arena in Paris Bercy.
 

Breaking Headlines

Variety

Lebanese

Trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf

Instruments

International

German

Jazz

Prize

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Uber's Middle East business Careem to cease operations in Qatar
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-26

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-02

We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:22

Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show

LBCI
Variety
10:38

Tesla to go ahead with major Mexico plant

LBCI
Variety
10:34

Intel releases software platform for quantum computing developers

LBCI
Variety
10:30

Canva launches a new paid subscription for universities and colleges

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
World
2022-12-06

Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app