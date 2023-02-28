Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown

Variety
2023-02-28 | 09:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown

US payment giants Visa (V.N) and Mastercard (MA.N) are slamming the brakes on plans to forge new partnerships with crypto firms after a string of high-profile collapses shook faith in the industry, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

US payment giants Visa (V.N) and Mastercard (MA.N) are slamming the brakes on plans to forge new partnerships with crypto firms after a string of high-profile collapses shook faith in the industry, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The crypto industry saw a stunning reversal of fortunes in 2022 as bankruptcies of industry majors FTX and BlockFi rattled investors and increased regulatory scrutiny on the sector.
 
Both Visa and Mastercard have decided to push back the launch of certain products and services related to crypto until market conditions and the regulatory environment improve, said the people, who asked not to be named as talks were confidential.

"Recent high-profile failures in the crypto sector are an important reminder that we have a long way to go before crypto becomes a part of mainstream payments and financial services," a spokesperson for Visa, the world's largest payment processor, said.
 
That does not change the company's crypto strategy and focus, however, the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for Mastercard said: "Our efforts continue to focus on the underlying blockchain technology and how that can be applied to help address current pain points and build more efficient systems."

CRYPTO RETREAT
Over the past couple of years, major card firms had warmed up to crypto as the popularity of the asset class exploded, with some touting it as the next big thing in finance.
 
Card companies, which pocket a small percentage of the dollar value of transactions they process, had announced multiple partnerships with crypto firms and put in place dedicated teams to explore blockchain technology.

Mastercard teamed up with crypto lender Nexo in April to launch what it called the world's first "crypto-backed" payment card.

In November, Visa severed its global credit card agreements with FTX, just a month after announcing an expanded partnership with the exchange.
 
Card company American Express (AXP.N) said in 2021 it would consider using crypto as a possible option to redeem reward points in the future.

But it is not viewing crypto tokens as a strategic priority in the near-term, a source familiar with the matter said.

"In the near-term, we don't see crypto replacing our core payment and lending services," an AmEx spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding that the company continues to explore meaningful use cases for the technology.

"They cannot and should not move ahead until there is a clear regulatory framework," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at investment firm Great Hill Capital.

"Delays are not attributable to their core business - as that remains strong. They are related to an uncertain regulatory environment for crypto and demand/interest for crypto services declining in the near term."
 

Variety

Visa

Mastercard

Pause

Crypto

Push

Wake

Industry

Meltdown

US

Payment

Giants

LBCI Next
Uber's Middle East business Careem to cease operations in Qatar
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Crypto.com cuts 20 percent jobs amid ‘unforeseeable’ industry events

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe

LBCI
Variety
06:38

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin moves towards Satoshi's payment dream

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Aviation industry turns to childcare, free iPhones to lure workers

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:22

Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show

LBCI
Variety
10:38

Tesla to go ahead with major Mexico plant

LBCI
Variety
10:34

Intel releases software platform for quantum computing developers

LBCI
Variety
10:30

Canva launches a new paid subscription for universities and colleges

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
World
2022-12-06

Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app