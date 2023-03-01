D-ID unveils new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human

Variety
2023-03-01 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
D-ID unveils new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
D-ID unveils new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human

D-ID, the Israeli company leveraging artificial intelligence to create unique experiences like Deep Nostalgia, announced today that it’s launching a new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human. The announcement was timed to coincide with Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is taking place in Barcelona this week.

The company is currently offering the API to enterprises for branding and customer experience purposes. The premise of the API is to provide a “human” interface for conversational AI. In a press release, D-ID said that with its new real-time streaming capabilities and its text-to-video technology, clients can integrate the power of large language models like GPT-3 and LaMDA to deploy interactive digital humans.
 
The new offering gives developers the ability to create photorealistic digital assistants who can interact with consumers in a more human and engaging way.

“Large language models like GPT-3 and LaMDA are changing the way we relate to and interact with technology, and we are not far off from all of us having our own personalized AI assistants and companions,” said D-ID CEO and co-founder Gil Perry in a statement. “We are making tech more human by giving it a face and making the interaction more natural. I am very proud of D-ID, which continues to be at the cutting edge of the emergent generative AI industry.”

Text chatbots are a popular way for consumers to interact with brands, and D-ID notes that this represents a possible use for its new API, as it would allow brands to engage with customers through a more personal and interactive experience.

The launch comes as D-ID and a number of other companies, including Adobe and OpenAI, announced their involvement in a framework for the ethical and responsible development, creation and sharing of synthetic media.

Since its launch a few months ago, Open AI’s ChatGPT has dominated the internet and become increasingly popular. As a result, AI has become an increasingly trending topic over the past few months. Given these factors, it’s not surprising that D-ID is looking to make interactions with AI feel more natural and help brands leverage the trending technology.
 

Variety

AI

Artificial

Intelligence

OpenAI

ChatGPT

MWC

D-ID

Unveils

New

Chat

Face-to-Face

Conversations

Digital

Human

Technology

LBCI Next
Revolut reports first full year of profit
Aston Martin says profitability to improve this year after tough 2022
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Snap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI's tech

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-21

AI-powered crypto search engine Kaito raises $5.3M to improve browsing with AI, ChatGPT

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:05

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

LBCI
Variety
09:02

Turkey fines TikTok 1.75 mln lira for weak data protection measures

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Investors pull around $6 billion out of Binance's stablecoin

LBCI
Variety
06:09

Revolut reports first full year of profit

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-25

Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app