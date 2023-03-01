News
D-ID unveils new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human
Variety
2023-03-01 | 06:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
D-ID unveils new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human
D-ID, the Israeli company leveraging artificial intelligence to create unique experiences like Deep Nostalgia, announced today that it’s launching a new chat API to enable face-to-face conversations with an AI digital human. The announcement was timed to coincide with Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is taking place in Barcelona this week.
The company is currently offering the API to enterprises for branding and customer experience purposes. The premise of the API is to provide a “human” interface for conversational AI. In a press release, D-ID said that with its new real-time streaming capabilities and its text-to-video technology, clients can integrate the power of large language models like GPT-3 and LaMDA to deploy interactive digital humans.
The new offering gives developers the ability to create photorealistic digital assistants who can interact with consumers in a more human and engaging way.
“Large language models like GPT-3 and LaMDA are changing the way we relate to and interact with technology, and we are not far off from all of us having our own personalized AI assistants and companions,” said D-ID CEO and co-founder Gil Perry in a statement. “We are making tech more human by giving it a face and making the interaction more natural. I am very proud of D-ID, which continues to be at the cutting edge of the emergent generative AI industry.”
Text chatbots are a popular way for consumers to interact with brands, and D-ID notes that this represents a possible use for its new API, as it would allow brands to engage with customers through a more personal and interactive experience.
The launch comes as D-ID and a number of other companies, including Adobe and OpenAI, announced their involvement in a framework for the ethical and responsible development, creation and sharing of synthetic media.
Since its launch a few months ago, Open AI’s ChatGPT has dominated the internet and become increasingly popular. As a result, AI has become an increasingly trending topic over the past few months. Given these factors, it’s not surprising that D-ID is looking to make interactions with AI feel more natural and help brands leverage the trending technology.
TechCrunch
Variety
AI
Artificial
Intelligence
OpenAI
ChatGPT
MWC
D-ID
Unveils
New
Chat
Face-to-Face
Conversations
Digital
Human
Technology
