Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
France's Centre Pompidou restores three paintings damaged by Beirut Blast
Variety
2023-03-02 | 04:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France's Centre Pompidou restores three paintings damaged by Beirut Blast
Three gravely damaged iconic paintings from the Sursock Museum have been restored by teams of Centre Pompidou, one of the biggest collections of modern and contemporary art in Europe, located in Paris.
On August 4, 2020, a massive explosion ravaged Beirut. Located about eight hundred meters from the blast's site, the Sursock Museum was seriously damaged.
Built in 1912, the Ottoman-style palace hosts a vast collection of modern art. According to Centre Pompidou, forty works, out of one hundred and thirty-three exhibited, suffered damage to varying degrees.
The Center Pompidou then took charge of restoring three seriously damaged paintings.
According to Véronique Sorano-Stedman, head of the restoration service, the three pieces chosen by the director of the Sursock museum showed alterations of different kinds, affecting both the canvas supports and the pictorial layers.
The visual impact of the damage was different for each one. The portrait of art collector Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock by Kees Van Dongen had an intricate tear at the top, which was visually disturbing due to its length and location.
In contrast, the Portrait of Odile Mazloum by Cici Tomazeo Sursock showed multiple perforations and a loss of adhesion between the support and pictorial layer. The work Consolation by Paul Guiragosian had lost a large part of its material as it was blown away by the explosion.
Concerning this last painting, the director wanted a testimony of the violence of the explosion to remain.
"This is why we looked for a solution that would not hide the gaps but reduce the visual discomfort to maintain a balance between the aesthetic integrity of the painting and its material history," stated Sorano-Stedman.
Now visible on level 5 of the Museum, the paintings will return to the walls of Lebanon's famous Museum in May 2023.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Lebanon
Beirut Blast
Iconic
Paintings
Restore
Centre Pompidou
Lebanese
Sursock
Museum
Restoration
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum
0
2023-02-16
Rehabilitation kicks off at iconic Sursock Palace
0
2023-02-14
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
0
2023-01-27
GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira
Variety
04:30
Renault, Geely ink pact with Aramco for engine venture
0
11:29
Amazon is letting employees use their stock to finance home purchases and even second homes
0
11:26
Chainlink’s new platform lets web3 projects connect to Web 2.0 systems like AWS and Meta
0
10:54
TotalEnergies buys CEPSA’s upstream assets in Abu Dhabi
World
05:16
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
0
2023-02-28
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
0
06:52
Scientists discover corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza
0
07:11
World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
13:28
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
2
11:02
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
3
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
4
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
5
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
6
10:57
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
7
10:44
Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit
8
04:50
Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday
