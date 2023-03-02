The collection aimed to express the contrast between what is allowed and what is not, and the contradiction between the fear of the unknown and the sense of belonging. It was presented in a dark forest, with dramatic accents and elegant looks, offering a nod to the importance of people who work at night to ensure our safety while we sleep, such as hospital workers and security staff.



The colors of sunrise and sunset were embodied in the collection through bright shades of red, orange, and green representing early morning, and shades of purple, blue, and black evoking the dramatic feel of dusk. The orchid flower, which is the iconic symbol of Georges Hobeika, appeared on more than one look.



One of the highlights of the collection was the use of denim fabric for the first time in the brand's collections, transformed into a base for embroidery and designs with a dramatic edge.



Nocturnal creatures emerged into the light thanks to Georges Hobeika's creativity and mastery of transforming imagination into reality with utmost beauty and elegance.