Robinhood's wallet app is now available to all iOS users

Variety
2023-03-02 | 11:11
High views
Robinhood’s wallet app is now available to all iOS users
2min
Robinhood’s wallet app is now available to all iOS users

Robinhood announced Wednesday that its self-custodial crypto wallet app is now for all users on iOS. The wallet first debuted last September in beta with 10,000 users and no network charges for swapping Polygon’s MATIC tokens. In January, the company rolled it out to over 1 million users on the waitlist.

While the app first launched exclusively with Polygon, the company has now included the Ethereum blockchain in the fold along with support for more than 50 ERC tokens like COMP, MATIC, SHIB, SOL, UNI, USDC, and more.

“Users told us they want access to more coins on more chains, which is why we’ve quickly added support for Ethereum. While we recognize it’s been a tumultuous few months in the crypto space, we remain committed to our mission to make Robinhood the most trusted, lowest cost, and the easiest-to-use on-ramp to crypto,” Johann Kerbrat, GM of Robinhood Crypto, said in a blog post.

The Robinhood Wallet also lets users hold their Polygon and Ethereum-based NFTs. Plus, they can access to dApps like Uniswap, Balancer, and Kyberswap. The company noted that it will still not charge any network fees on Polygon.

The fintech company said that for security, users will have to set up a FaceID/Touch ID unlock or a custom PIN to access the app every time. Plus, just like other self-custodial wallets like MetaMask, users will have to generate and store a recovery phrase.

Robinhood said that the app is available across 130 countries on the Apple App Store, and it is working on launching the Android version later this year.

Earlier this week, the US Security and Exchanges Commission (SEC) subpoenaed the company over its cryptocurrency dealings. Meanwhile, robo-advisor company Wealthfront launched has launched a rival stock trading solution that lets users invest as little as $1.
 

