News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hexa raises $20.5M to turn images into 3D objects for VR, AR and more
Variety
2023-03-02 | 11:14
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Hexa raises $20.5M to turn images into 3D objects for VR, AR and more
Hexa, a 3D asset visualization and management platform, today announced that it closed a $20.5 million Series A round from Point72 Ventures, Samurai Incubate, Sarona Partners and HTC. CEO and co-founder Yehiel Atias said that the cash will be put toward product development and expanded customer acquisition efforts well into 2023.
HTC’s participation in the round might seem curious. After all, the company was once one of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers — not exactly entrenched in the 3D modeling space. But HTC’s focus has increasingly shifted over the years from mobile to VR, and it evidently sees Hexa as aligned with its current — and perhaps even future — lines of business.
“The new funding will be used to support our existing customer expansion and keep up with the flow of new customers that are being onboarded. We conducted an early round due to tripling our customer base in 2023,” Atias told TechCrunch in an email interview.
Hexa’s roots can be traced back to 2015, when Atias was working in the retail industry for brands like Walmart and H&M. He — like most people — quickly came to realize that the dressing room experience translated poorly to e-commerce. Atias co-launched Hexa with Ran Buchnik and Jonathan Clark first as a virtual dressing room platform aimed at bridging the massive disconnect. But he later pivoted the business into a general-purpose tech stack for VR, AR and 3D-model-viewing experiences.
“With a combination of AI-powered technology and human artistry, Hexa can help brands and retailers to create, manage and distribute 3D models that can be used for a variety of use cases, including 3D models, AR experiences, lifestyle photos, 360-degree views and promotional videos,” Atias said. “The major value for our client is that they gain the ability to scale quality 3D projects in a short amount of time. They also can manage and assess the impact of their 3D content through our platform.”
Lest you think it’s a new idea, there’s an entire cohort of companies out there developing platforms for 3D asset management. Mark Cuban and former Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe recently backed VNTANA, whose product allows users to view shoppable objects in AR and try on items virtually. South Korea’s RECON Labs helps shoppers visualize products by creating 3D models in AR. Emperia helps brands like Bloomingdale’s build shopping experiences in VR. Even Snap’s gotten in the game recently, launching an AR toolkit to turn photos into 3D assets.
So what differentiates Hexa? Atias says it’s the expertise on — and robustness of — its service. Hexa customers can upload an image or have Hexa’s API automatically fetch images from a website. Then the company’s engineers, using AI-assisted tools, create 3D assets and models from the images.
Throughout the process, customers can provide feedback directly on the models, ask questions of Hexa’s engineers and prep the models for use on the web or in AR and VR experiences. Hexa also provides a range of 3D viewer apps for customers to use, including ones for the web and AR, plus code that can be used to insert models into social media posts and video games.
“Since we need to comply with the clients’ server requirements and verify our 3D assets are identical to the source imagery we’ve been provided, a lot of manpower needs to be invested to answer the scale of Hexa’s production,” Clark said via email. “A lot of effort has been done to solve this aspect, as well, and today, Hexa is able to align the 3D asset with the source imagery and thus ensure the asset complies at a pixel and voxel level.”
AR and VR shopping experiences might not have reached most people (at least according to one survey), but Atias believes there’s a large market to be won. Already, he says, 60-employee Hexa has managed to win the business of over 40 brands, including Amazon, Macy’s, Logitech and Crate & Barrel — and raise $27.2 million in total capital.
There might indeed be a growing interest in virtual retail venues, particularly those of the AR variety. Some 48 percent of respondents to a McKinsey survey said they’re interested in using “metaverse” technology (i.e., AR and VR) to shop in the next five years. In turn, 38 percent of marketer respondents said they are using AR in 2022, up 15 percentage points from 2017’s 23 percent.
“Our main competition is animation and graphics studios that use a manual and outdated tech stack,” Atias said. “Much like the gaming industry, the 3D and e-commerce space enjoyed a strong tailwind, becoming a must-have for any organization … Hundreds of millions of users use our technology and engage with our content on a daily basis.”
TechCrunch
Variety
3D Model
AR
eCommerce
Funding
Hexa
Startup
VR
Virtual
Augmented
Reality
Images
Objects
Next
France's Centre Pompidou restores three paintings damaged by Beirut Blast
Amazon is letting employees use their stock to finance home purchases and even second homes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Binance-backed web3 gaming startup Unagi gets funding to expand fantasy sports platform
Variety
2023-02-17
Binance-backed web3 gaming startup Unagi gets funding to expand fantasy sports platform
0
Variety
2023-02-01
Meta wins ruling against FTC to move forward with purchase of VR startup Within
Variety
2023-02-01
Meta wins ruling against FTC to move forward with purchase of VR startup Within
0
World
04:40
ECB confronts a cold reality: companies are cashing in on inflation
World
04:40
ECB confronts a cold reality: companies are cashing in on inflation
0
World
2023-02-28
Chevron to update production targets during investor day
World
2023-02-28
Chevron to update production targets during investor day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:32
Studies show how asteroid-bashing spacecraft was 'phenomenally successful'
Variety
11:32
Studies show how asteroid-bashing spacecraft was 'phenomenally successful'
0
Variety
11:19
Figure emerges from stealth with the first images of its humanoid robot
Variety
11:19
Figure emerges from stealth with the first images of its humanoid robot
0
Variety
11:16
Renovate is building robots to install roof shingles
Variety
11:16
Renovate is building robots to install roof shingles
0
Variety
11:11
Robinhood’s wallet app is now available to all iOS users
Variety
11:11
Robinhood’s wallet app is now available to all iOS users
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:16
Renovate is building robots to install roof shingles
Variety
11:16
Renovate is building robots to install roof shingles
0
Variety
2023-02-28
Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for major jazz prize
Variety
2023-02-28
Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for major jazz prize
0
World
04:40
ECB confronts a cold reality: companies are cashing in on inflation
World
04:40
ECB confronts a cold reality: companies are cashing in on inflation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05
New COVID-19 variant sweeps Lebanon, the world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05
New COVID-19 variant sweeps Lebanon, the world
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
2
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
4
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
5
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
6
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
7
Lebanon News
06:05
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
Lebanon News
06:05
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store