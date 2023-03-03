Meta tweaks its controversial 'cross-check' system for VIPs

Variety
2023-03-03 | 09:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Meta tweaks its controversial &#39;cross-check&#39; system for VIPs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Meta tweaks its controversial 'cross-check' system for VIPs

Meta Platforms (META.O) said on Friday it would implement most of the recommendations made by its independent oversight board to its policy of exempting high-profile users from some of its content-related rules.

The Facebook parent, however, rejected some suggestions to increase transparency and reduce bias toward content generated by public figures.

The oversight board had called for an overhaul of the company's controversial "cross check" system, which adds a layer of enforcement review for millions of Facebook and Instagram accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other influential users, allowing them extra leeway to post content that violates the company's policies.
 
Meta on Friday said it would fine-tune its criteria to assess who can be included to the list "to better account for human rights interests and equity" and decrease the time it takes to review cases.

The board has said the practice privileged the powerful and allowed business interests to influence content decisions.

One of the recommendations that Meta rejected suggested the social media company publicly mark the pages and accounts of certain public figures receiving list-based protection.
 

Variety

Meta

Platform

Facebook

Tweaks

Controversial

Cross

Check

VIP

System

LBCI Next
Lebanese Taekwondo players outshine in Jordan
Studies show how asteroid-bashing spacecraft was 'phenomenally successful'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-01

Chainlink’s new platform lets web3 projects connect to Web 2.0 systems like AWS and Meta

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Meta backs a new system that allows minors to stop their intimate images from being posted online

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-20

Meta to sell blue badge on Instagram and Facebook as Zuckerberg borrows Musk’s playbook

LBCI
World
2023-01-11

Flights grounded across United States after FAA system outage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:23

Japan’s Geniee acquires AdPushup-operator Zelto for $70 million

LBCI
Variety
11:11

Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John

LBCI
Variety
11:08

Ford looking at ways to boost gas-powered F-150 production

LBCI
Variety
10:37

India’s central bank slaps penalty on Amazon’s payments unit

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app