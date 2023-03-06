Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover

Variety
2023-03-06 | 04:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover

The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it had decided to fine billionaire Elon Musk 0.1 percent of Twitter's gross income in Turkey in 2022, as his takeover of the company occurred without the board's permission.

The board said in a statement that the ruling would be open to a legal challenge.
 

Variety

Twitter

Turkish

Competition

Board

Fines

Elon Musk

Takeover

LBCI Next
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:47

Iran's judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code

LBCI
Middle East
07:35

Turkey's IYI Party wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to be vice presidents

LBCI
World
07:33

Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks

LBCI
World
07:19

Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt's The Night Watch

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:37

Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist

LBCI
Variety
05:44

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

LBCI
Variety
05:44

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-08

US sanctioned Iranian airline Meraj flights to Beirut spark controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
World
02:45

Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

Lebanon pharmacies accused of exploiting currency instability for profit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:14

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
World
03:56

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app