Lebanese expat becomes world's 2nd best hotel receptionist

2023-03-06 | 06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist

Lebanese expat in Dubai, Elias Abou Jaoude, was announced as the 1st Runner-Up of the World’s Best Receptionist Competition 2023, awarded by Amicale Internationale des Chefs de Reception (AICR).

The 23-year-old Lebanese expatriates, who work with the luxury hotel Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts Al Qasr, was awarded as the second-best among 17 finalists.   
 
According to Gulf News, Elias Abou Jaoude represented the UAE after becoming the country winner among 28 contestants in the AICR UAE contest held in October 2022.   

It is worth noting that the AICR World’s Best Receptionist award honors, and is in memory, of the late David Campbell, who became Chef de Reception at The Ritz Hotel, in Paris, after gaining a wealth of international experience.
 
 

