News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Variety
2023-03-06 | 06:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Lebanese expat in Dubai, Elias Abou Jaoude, was announced as the 1st Runner-Up of the World’s Best Receptionist Competition 2023, awarded by Amicale Internationale des Chefs de Reception (AICR).
The 23-year-old Lebanese expatriates, who work with the luxury hotel Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts Al Qasr, was awarded as the second-best among 17 finalists.
According to Gulf News, Elias Abou Jaoude represented the UAE after becoming the country winner among 28 contestants in the AICR UAE contest held in October 2022.
It is worth noting that the AICR World’s Best Receptionist award honors, and is in memory, of the late David Campbell, who became Chef de Reception at The Ritz Hotel, in Paris, after gaining a wealth of international experience.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Lebanese
Expatriates
Dubai
World
Best
Receptionist
Competition
Award
AICR
Next
Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana excels in the US
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
0
Variety
2023-01-24
Lebanese gymnast Reina Nasrallah wins 1st place in Dubai
Variety
2023-01-24
Lebanese gymnast Reina Nasrallah wins 1st place in Dubai
0
Variety
2023-01-23
Beyoncé's concert stunned the world with the Lebanese imprint
Variety
2023-01-23
Beyoncé's concert stunned the world with the Lebanese imprint
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
0
Variety
11:29
American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going
Variety
11:29
American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going
0
Variety
10:34
SiriusXM announces layoffs of 475 people, or 8 percent of its total workforce
Variety
10:34
SiriusXM announces layoffs of 475 people, or 8 percent of its total workforce
0
Variety
10:32
UK opposition calls for better online protections for children
Variety
10:32
UK opposition calls for better online protections for children
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
0
Middle East
10:21
Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages
Middle East
10:21
Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages
0
Lebanon News
08:54
CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon
Lebanon News
08:54
CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
3
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
4
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
5
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
6
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
7
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
8
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store