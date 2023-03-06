News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘aiming’ to roll out encrypted DMs this month
Variety
2023-03-06 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘aiming’ to roll out encrypted DMs this month
Amongst a ton of product changes to make Twitter a more attractive platform, Elon Musk has mentioned multiple times his desire to make direct messages better and more secure. So much so that he wants DMs to “superset Signal” — the encrypted messaging app.
Over the weekend, Musk said that the end-to-end encrypted DM feature will roll out this month. Along with that, users will also get the ability to reply to individual messages and use any reaction emoji. “Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month,” Musk wrote. Currently, users can only choose among seven emojis as reactions.
End-to-end encryption protection means that no one, including Twitter, will be able to read your chats (except the recipients of your messages). Several other apps and messaging protocols like WhatsApp, Signal and iMessage already use this kind of encryption. Currently, Twitter employees can potentially read the content of direct messages on the platform. It’s not clear at the moment if the encryption will be available for both individual and group chats. Similarly, it’s unclear whether end-to-end encryption will be enabled by default or will be an opt-in feature.
Encrypted DMs are not exactly a new project. Twitter started working on them back in 2018 but abandoned its efforts later. Last year, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered new code suggesting that the social network has resumed its work on the feature under the new management.
What’s more, Twitter designer Andrea Conway also showed off a concept in February, which indicated that DMs will have a banner at the top of a conversation to indicate that it is protected through end-to-end encryption.
Other new functions are just part of Twitter trying to achieve feature parity with chat apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. The Meta-owned app expanded its emoji reaction feature last year and Telegram pushed custom reactions behind a paywall.
TechCrunch
Variety
Elon Musk
Aiming
Twitter
Encrypted
DM
Direct
Message
Next
Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-23
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming
Variety
2023-01-23
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming
0
Variety
04:49
Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
Variety
04:49
Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
0
World
2023-02-15
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head
World
2023-02-15
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head
0
Variety
2023-02-02
Twitter to end free access to its API in Elon Musk’s latest monetization push
Variety
2023-02-02
Twitter to end free access to its API in Elon Musk’s latest monetization push
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
0
Variety
11:29
American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going
Variety
11:29
American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going
0
Variety
10:34
SiriusXM announces layoffs of 475 people, or 8 percent of its total workforce
Variety
10:34
SiriusXM announces layoffs of 475 people, or 8 percent of its total workforce
0
Variety
10:32
UK opposition calls for better online protections for children
Variety
10:32
UK opposition calls for better online protections for children
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone
Lebanon News
2023-01-13
Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
0
Middle East
10:21
Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages
Middle East
10:21
Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages
0
Lebanon News
08:54
CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon
Lebanon News
08:54
CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
World
02:45
Russia's air defense downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
3
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
06:46
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
4
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
News Bulletin Reports
05:44
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
5
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
Lebanon Economy
08:04
BDL could control cash mass for one billion Dollars, but not without political solution
6
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
7
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
World
03:56
Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank
8
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Variety
06:37
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store