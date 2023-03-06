UK opposition calls for better online protections for children

Variety
2023-03-06 | 10:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK opposition calls for better online protections for children
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
UK opposition calls for better online protections for children

Britain's opposition Labor Party has called on the government to enact its long-delayed Online Safety Bill, after Reuters revealed how few underage children Snapchat (SNAP.N) was removing from its platform.

Britain, like the European Union and other countries, has been grappling with how to protect social media users, and in particular children, from harmful content without damaging free speech.

On Friday, Reuters reported, Snapchat was kicking dozens of children in Britain off its platform each month, compared with tens of thousands blocked by rival TikTok.
 
"Parents are crying out for better protections for children online and especially on social media," said Lucy Powell, Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in a statement issued in response to Reuters' report.

"The Government has delayed and now watered down the online safety bill, relying almost entirely on age verification technologies which aren't fool proof, when we know that many children pass themselves off as older online."
 
Powell added that the British government needs to strengthen the Bill to "take on the algorithms and business models of platforms which promote harm and fail to protect children."

Social media platforms require users to be at least 13 years old. These restrictions are intended to protect the privacy and safety of young children.

The Online Safety Bill will require platforms to uphold the age limits and demonstrate how they are doing so, such as through age-verification technology.
 
According to the data shared with media regulator Ofcom and seen by Reuters, between April 2021 and April 2022, TikTok blocked an average of around 180,000 suspected underage accounts in Britain every month, or around 2 million in that 12-month period.

In the same period, Snapchat told the watchdog it had removed approximately 60 accounts per month, or just over 700 in total.

“These figures are shocking but not surprising,” said Andy Burrows, a spokesperson for the Molly Rose Foundation, a child safety and suicide prevention organization.

Burrows said Snapchat needed to do more work to identify children on its platform, in order to better protect them from harmful content.

“There is a perverse incentive for companies not to identify underage users, because it means not having to implement so many safeguards,” he said.

“You need to know if you have children on your platform so you can offer them a safer experience. If you’re not rolling up your sleeves and doing the hard work, children aren’t getting any additional protection.”

A Snap spokesperson told Reuters the figures misrepresented the scale of work the company did to keep under-13s off its platform. The spokesperson declined to provide additional context or to detail specific blocking measures the company has taken.

"We take these obligations seriously and every month in the UK we block and delete tens of thousands of attempts from underage users to create a Snapchat account," the Snap spokesperson said.
 

Variety

TikTok

Snapchat

UK

Opposition

Calls

Better

Online

Protection

Children

Social Media

Platform

LBCI Next
Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-01

Turkey fines TikTok 1.75 mln lira for weak data protection measures

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

As G20 finance chiefs gather, Yellen calls for more economic aid to Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

UNICEF calls stakeholders to ensure learning for all children

LBCI
World
2023-01-29

North Korea calls US pledge of tanks to Ukraine 'unethical crime'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:32

Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap

LBCI
Variety
11:29

American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going

LBCI
Variety
10:34

SiriusXM announces layoffs of 475 people, or 8 percent of its total workforce

LBCI
Variety
09:31

Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘aiming’ to roll out encrypted DMs this month

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-13

Lebanon army shoots at Israeli drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school

LBCI
Middle East
10:21

Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

CNRSL reveals sinkhole in Bekaa is a natural phenomenon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app