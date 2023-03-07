Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend

Visitors can enjoy walking in the Chouf Cedar Reserves, Horsh Ehden, Jaj Cedar, and Tannourine, Bentael, Chnaniir, Wadi al Hujair, Yammouneh, and Jabal Moussa, among others.



This move raises awareness about the necessity of reserves and highlights the importance of Lebanon's distinguished natural heritage.



A statement by the Ministry of Environment exclaimed that this year it decided once again to raise awareness not only about natural reserves but about all categories of protected areas and various types of protection to include all-natural sites under the protection of the Ministry of Environment.



Additionally, 18 natural reserves constitute examples of Lebanon's natural heritage, 3 of which are marine and 15 are mountainous, which constitute about 2% of the area of Lebanon, including the Horsh Ehden Nature Reserve, Palm Islands Nature Reserve, and Bentael Nature Reserve, among others.



The Ministry is also constantly working on announcing new nature reserves to increase the number and area of resources in Lebanon and expand the network of national reserves.



So far, three marine reserves are in the advanced stages of being officially declared: Anfeh Marine Reserve, Jbeil Marine Reserve, and Ras Al Shaqaa Marine Reserve.



The ministry is also preparing to establish four forest reserves in Ras al-Matn, Rashaya al-Fekhar, Akkar al-Atika, and Wadi Zibqin after the municipalities and concerned authorities submit their requests to the ministry in this regard.



Natural reserves are essential for protecting forest wealth, marine wealth, fresh water, and biodiversity in the various ecosystems, especially the rare and endangered flora and fauna confined to Lebanon or the Middle East.



Protected areas play a crucial role in preventing the loss and extinction of these organisms, including trees, plants, birds, animals, and fish, in addition to their role in the environmental services that they provide directly to humans, such as purifying air and water, moderating the climate, reducing floods and droughts, and others.



The reserves also play an essential role in addressing the significant risks to which this wealth may be exposed, such as fires and climate change.