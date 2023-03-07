On the occasion of #internationalwomensday, we are celebrating women artists from different disciplines in “Her Voice Her Power” exhibition at #Beit_Beirut to highlight their artwork dedicated to women.
Join us from March 9th to 11th!
@EUinLebanon @USAIDMiddleEast #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/wsNqOqfpUL
— UNDP Lebanon (@UNDP_Lebanon) March 6, 2023
On the occasion of #internationalwomensday, we are celebrating women artists from different disciplines in “Her Voice Her Power” exhibition at #Beit_Beirut to highlight their artwork dedicated to women.
Join us from March 9th to 11th!
@EUinLebanon @USAIDMiddleEast #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/wsNqOqfpUL