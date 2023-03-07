UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day

Variety
2023-03-07 | 07:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women&#39;s Day
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, UNDP Lebanon is celebrating women artists from different disciplines and their aspirations through the "Her Voice Her Power" exhibition.

Held from March 9 until March 10, from 4 pm until 8 pm at Beit Beirut, and on Saturday, March 11, from 11 am until 6 pm, the exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon and USAID, aims to highlight artworks dedicated to women at Beit Beirut, Sodeco.

Celebrated on March 8, it is a global day that recognizes women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements and highlights the achievements of women in seeking gender equality. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Variety

International Women's Day

UNDP

Lebanon

EU

Women

Artists

USAID

Power

Exhibition

LBCI Next
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:15

EU sanctions 9 people over sexual violence and violating women's rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-06

EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:36

Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+

LBCI
Variety
11:17

Banyan wants to unlock financing for a (more) sustainable future

LBCI
Variety
10:39

YouTuber Lele Pons ties the knot in Zuhair Murad gown

LBCI
World
10:29

Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue

LBCI
World
06:27

Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app