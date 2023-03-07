News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership
Variety
2023-03-07 | 08:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership
Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) said on Tuesday it was working with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to add the chatbot sensation to its collaboration software Slack, as well as bring generative artificial intelligence to its business software generally.
The San Francisco-based company said technology it is calling EinsteinGPT would combine its proprietary AI with that of outside partners, including OpenAI, to help businesses generate email drafts, customer-account information and computer code. ChatGPT also would integrate with Slack to help users summarize conversation threads and handle other queries.
The move reflects a race among technology companies to outfit their tools with generative AI, which can create new text, imagery and other content based on inputs from past data.
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), for instance, has announced that technology from OpenAI - a company in which it is investing - can generate meeting notes in its product Teams, as well as suggest email replies to vendors through its Viva Sales subscription. Teams competes with Slack.
Clara Shih, a general manager at Salesforce, said in a press briefing that the announcement responded to demand by businesses for the nascent technology. She said Salesforce's proprietary data and AI models would help differentiate its offering.
Salesforce's generative AI tools would help companies “completely reimagine how they engage with their customers,” she said.
Salesforce also announced a fund to invest in generative AI startups.
Reuters
Variety
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Salesforce
Slack
Partnership
Generative
Artificial
Intelligence
Business
Software
Next
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT
Variety
2023-02-17
Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT
0
Variety
2023-02-01
OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT
Variety
2023-02-01
OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT
0
Variety
2023-01-25
After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts
Variety
2023-01-25
After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts
0
Variety
2023-03-06
American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going
Variety
2023-03-06
American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:36
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
Variety
11:36
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
0
Variety
11:17
Banyan wants to unlock financing for a (more) sustainable future
Variety
11:17
Banyan wants to unlock financing for a (more) sustainable future
0
Variety
10:39
YouTuber Lele Pons ties the knot in Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:39
YouTuber Lele Pons ties the knot in Zuhair Murad gown
0
World
10:29
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns
World
10:29
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue
0
World
06:27
Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo
World
06:27
Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo
0
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
3
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
4
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
5
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
6
Press Highlights
01:24
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
Press Highlights
01:24
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
8
Middle East
03:56
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Middle East
03:56
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store