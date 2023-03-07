Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership

Variety
2023-03-07 | 08:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership

Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) said on Tuesday it was working with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to add the chatbot sensation to its collaboration software Slack, as well as bring generative artificial intelligence to its business software generally.

The San Francisco-based company said technology it is calling EinsteinGPT would combine its proprietary AI with that of outside partners, including OpenAI, to help businesses generate email drafts, customer-account information and computer code. ChatGPT also would integrate with Slack to help users summarize conversation threads and handle other queries.
 
The move reflects a race among technology companies to outfit their tools with generative AI, which can create new text, imagery and other content based on inputs from past data.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), for instance, has announced that technology from OpenAI - a company in which it is investing - can generate meeting notes in its product Teams, as well as suggest email replies to vendors through its Viva Sales subscription. Teams competes with Slack.
 
Clara Shih, a general manager at Salesforce, said in a press briefing that the announcement responded to demand by businesses for the nascent technology. She said Salesforce's proprietary data and AI models would help differentiate its offering.

Salesforce's generative AI tools would help companies “completely reimagine how they engage with their customers,” she said.

Salesforce also announced a fund to invest in generative AI startups.
 

Variety

OpenAI

ChatGPT

Salesforce

Slack

Partnership

Generative

Artificial

Intelligence

Business

Software

LBCI Next
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

After inking its OpenAI deal, Shutterstock rolls out a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-06

American carmakers muscle up on software, tech to keep horsepower wars going

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:36

Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+

LBCI
Variety
11:17

Banyan wants to unlock financing for a (more) sustainable future

LBCI
Variety
10:39

YouTuber Lele Pons ties the knot in Zuhair Murad gown

LBCI
World
10:29

Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue

LBCI
World
06:27

Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app