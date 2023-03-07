News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Overhaul, which taps AI to secure physical supply chains, raises $73M in equity and debt
Variety
2023-03-07 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Overhaul, which taps AI to secure physical supply chains, raises $73M in equity and debt
Businesses dependent on the physical supply chain face a number of potential roadblocks. Customers expect fast deliveries with visibility into each step, but costs — including transportation and raw materials costs — are rising thanks to inflation and other factors. Meanwhile, there’s a talent shortage, particularly in areas like logistics and operations management, and technical barriers to keeping track of inventory.
Aiming to help overcome a few of the challenges, Barry Conlon and David Broe co-founded FreightWatch, a logistics security services company that they later sold to supply chain visibility platform Sensitech in 2012. After the sale, Conlon and Broe say that they saw a gap in the market to address cargo theft in a more innovative way, harnessing data, telemetry and software.
“Supply chain was moved to the front pages of the newspaper, amplifying the industry with pain points right in the spotlight,” Conlon told TechCrunch in an email interview. “It proved how fragile supply chains are, especially when things go wrong. It forced companies to shift their primary focus to greater transparency and resiliency to course correct immediately, while consumers demand more visibility and expect all brands to deliver the ‘Amazon’ experience.”
So in 2016, Conlon and Broe co-launched Overhaul, which provides visibility software that attempts to anticipate and mitigate freight shipping delays. Using real-time operational and behavioral data, Overhaul provides alerting and performance monitoring alongside basic organizational tools like checklists.
In a show investors are buying into the vision, Overhaul today announced that it raised $38 million in a Series A round led by Edison Partners, with participation from eGateway Capital, StepStone Group and TRM Ventures. Overhaul, in addition, secured a $35 million loan from Stifel Bank, bringing the startup’s total raised to date to just under $100 million.
Conlon says that the cash will be used primarily for R&D and customer acquisition efforts. “We are committed to keeping our investment requirements low, maintaining capital efficiency and to achieve profitability in 2023, setting us apart from our competitors and others in the industry,” he added.
Overhaul doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Tive, a startup developing supply chain visibility tools, raised $54 million last April. Altana, another rival supply chain visibility platform, bagged $100 million just a few months ago.
What differentiates Overhaul is a strong emphasis on AI and machine learning, Conlon asserts. The platform pulls in all available in-transit telemetry and contextual data, which Overhaul’s data scientists use to build and train AI models for a range of different purposes. For example, Conlon says, one of the models can detect when a cargo load’s security is at risk and alert a security operations team as well as law enforcement.
“Our platform can ingest complex datasets with zero need for new architecture or data structure,” Conlon said. “In the visibility space, companies like Project44 and FourKites have large ambitions but we provide a unique solution with our risk management capabilities that set us apart.”
Whatever the case, Overhaul appears to be growing healthily, with a customer base that now totals over 350 companies. Conlon forecasts that annual recurring revenue will reach $90 million by the end of the year as Overhaul inches its way toward profitability.
One step toward those growth goals was Overhaul’s acquisition of SensiGuard security services from Sensitech in February. In addition to bolstering Overhaul’s platform with visibility and risk monitoring tech, the purchase extended Overhaul’s book of business, adding customers in the tech and pharma industries, while extending Overhaul’s geographic footprint to Brazil, Mexico and the Czech Republic.
One niggle might be securing the next round of funding — not necessarily by any fault of Overhaul. There’s evidence to suggest that supply chain startups, once the darlings of VCs, are less attractive than they once were. According to PitchBook, global supply chain tech startups raised roughly $9 billion in Q2 2022, down 39 percent from a year earlier.
Conlon tried to assure us that Overhaul hasn’t been massively impacted by the macroeconomics — at least not yet. He pointed to the company’s robust workforce, which now numbers over 650 thanks in part to the SensiGuard acquisition.
“Overhaul has a sustainable model with best in class metrics through customer validation and an enterprise rolodex in pharma, healthcare, technology, 3PLs and food services,” Conlon continued. “We are playing offense while most of the market is reducing investment to extend the runway.”
TechCrunch
Variety
AI
Artificial
Intelligence
Debt
Equity
Logistics
Machine
Learning
Overhaul
Shipping
Physical
Supply Chains
Next
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-10
Jetstream, a Ghanaian e-logistics platform for Africa’s B2B importers and exporters, takes in $13M equity, debt
Variety
2023-01-10
Jetstream, a Ghanaian e-logistics platform for Africa’s B2B importers and exporters, takes in $13M equity, debt
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
Shipping containers ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, operations halted
Middle East
2023-02-07
Shipping containers ablaze at Turkey's Iskenderun Port, operations halted
0
Variety
2023-01-19
Quantum Machines continues to grow in spite of economic uncertainty
Variety
2023-01-19
Quantum Machines continues to grow in spite of economic uncertainty
0
Variety
11:17
Banyan wants to unlock financing for a (more) sustainable future
Variety
11:17
Banyan wants to unlock financing for a (more) sustainable future
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:36
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
Variety
11:36
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
0
Variety
11:17
Banyan wants to unlock financing for a (more) sustainable future
Variety
11:17
Banyan wants to unlock financing for a (more) sustainable future
0
Variety
10:39
YouTuber Lele Pons ties the knot in Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:39
YouTuber Lele Pons ties the knot in Zuhair Murad gown
0
World
10:29
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns
World
10:29
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-01
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue
0
World
06:27
Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo
World
06:27
Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo
0
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
3
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
4
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
5
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
6
Press Highlights
01:24
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
Press Highlights
01:24
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
8
Middle East
03:56
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Middle East
03:56
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store