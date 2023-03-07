News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
Variety
2023-03-07 | 11:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
While “Ted Lasso” writers and co-stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein have confirmed multiple times in interviews that the Apple TV+ original series will likely end after three seasons, the story of AFC Richmond may not be over. Sudeikis recently mentioned that he’s open to the idea of a spin-off, which would be a first for the streaming service.
“The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering,” Sudeikis said during an interview with Deadline on Monday. “I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue, is lovely.”
Even co-writer Bill Lawrence made a comment in 2021 that leans into the possibility of a spin-off. “This story is going to be over [in Season 3], regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on,” Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter.
Although this isn’t confirmation that a spin-off is for sure happening, the prospect would certainly be exciting for many fans. “Ted Lasso” has pulled on the heartstrings of millions of Apple TV+ subscribers who definitely want to see their favorite characters live on in more storylines or “avenues” as Sudeikis puts it. The show has won several awards since it premiered in 2020, including eight Emmys and two Golden Globes.
TechCrunch reached out to Apple for comment.
“Ted Lasso” has been a big hit for Apple TV+, a streamer that has claimed it will continue to focus on quality rather than quantity. It would be a major move if the company agreed to a “Ted Lasso” universe with many of its rivals — especially Disney+ and HBO Max — heavily investing in franchises.
Plus, a spin-off will also be a satisfying turn of events for the soon-to-end series. Sudeikis reiterated this to Deadline, saying, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.”
Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent) also said that the plan all along was to end the show after three seasons. “We are writing it like that. It was planned as three,” he told The Sunday Times in June 2022.
Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” will get 12 episodes and premiere on the streaming service on March 15.
TechCrunch
Variety
Ted Lasso
Apple TV
Plus
Apple
Jason Sudeikis
Teases
Possible
Extended
Cinematic
Universe
Next
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:09
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Variety
10:09
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
0
Variety
09:16
Plus One raises $50M for its parcel robotics vision systems
Variety
09:16
Plus One raises $50M for its parcel robotics vision systems
0
World
2023-03-02
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
World
2023-03-02
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Goldman warns of possible pre-election currency market turmoil in Turkey
Middle East
2023-03-02
Goldman warns of possible pre-election currency market turmoil in Turkey
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:17
Banyan wants to unlock financing for a (more) sustainable future
Variety
11:17
Banyan wants to unlock financing for a (more) sustainable future
0
Variety
10:39
YouTuber Lele Pons ties the knot in Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:39
YouTuber Lele Pons ties the knot in Zuhair Murad gown
0
World
10:29
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns
World
10:29
Gender equality will take 300 years to achieve, UN chief warns
0
Variety
10:09
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Variety
10:09
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-16
US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF
Lebanon News
2022-12-16
US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF
0
Variety
2023-03-06
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
Variety
2023-03-06
Lebanese expat becomes world’s 2nd best hotel receptionist
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Variety
08:55
Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership
Variety
08:55
Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
Lebanon News
09:36
Lebanon's MoFA condemns recent Israeli attack on Aleppo airport
3
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
News Bulletin Reports
09:31
Political divide in Lebanon spurs discussion of federalism
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Army Commander Aoun delivers presidential-style speech amid political turmoil
News Bulletin Reports
09:59
Army Commander Aoun delivers presidential-style speech amid political turmoil
6
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
06:49
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
7
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Variety
05:00
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese presidential race enters new phase with open confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese presidential race enters new phase with open confrontation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store