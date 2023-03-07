Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+

Variety
2023-03-07 | 11:36
High views
Jason Sudeikis teases possible 'Ted Lasso' extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
2min
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+

While “Ted Lasso” writers and co-stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein have confirmed multiple times in interviews that the Apple TV+ original series will likely end after three seasons, the story of AFC Richmond may not be over. Sudeikis recently mentioned that he’s open to the idea of a spin-off, which would be a first for the streaming service.

“The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering,” Sudeikis said during an interview with Deadline on Monday. “I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue, is lovely.”

Even co-writer Bill Lawrence made a comment in 2021 that leans into the possibility of a spin-off. “This story is going to be over [in Season 3], regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on,” Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter.

Although this isn’t confirmation that a spin-off is for sure happening, the prospect would certainly be exciting for many fans. “Ted Lasso” has pulled on the heartstrings of millions of Apple TV+ subscribers who definitely want to see their favorite characters live on in more storylines or “avenues” as Sudeikis puts it. The show has won several awards since it premiered in 2020, including eight Emmys and two Golden Globes.

TechCrunch reached out to Apple for comment.

“Ted Lasso” has been a big hit for Apple TV+, a streamer that has claimed it will continue to focus on quality rather than quantity. It would be a major move if the company agreed to a “Ted Lasso” universe with many of its rivals — especially Disney+ and HBO Max — heavily investing in franchises.

Plus, a spin-off will also be a satisfying turn of events for the soon-to-end series. Sudeikis reiterated this to Deadline, saying, “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.”

Goldstein (who plays Roy Kent) also said that the plan all along was to end the show after three seasons. “We are writing it like that. It was planned as three,” he told The Sunday Times in June 2022.

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” will get 12 episodes and premiere on the streaming service on March 15.
 

