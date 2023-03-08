Indian fintech unicorn Slice acquires stake in a bank

Variety
2023-03-08 | 10:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Indian fintech unicorn Slice acquires stake in a bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Indian fintech unicorn Slice acquires stake in a bank

Slice has acquired a 5 percent stake in the Indian bank North East Small Finance in what analysts say is a key step in the unicorn fintech startup’s journey amid mounting challenges from the central bank that has toppled many young firms.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup invested $3.42 million for the 5 percent stake in the Guwahati-headquartered small finance bank in September, a regulatory filing showed.

The investment comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India has clipped the wings of many fintech startups operating in cards and lending categories by mandating strict compliance with stringent new guidelines.

It’s unclear how a stake in a bank, admittedly a rare and ostensibly significant milestone by a startup, would be immediately beneficial to Slice, a $1.55 billion startup that counts Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Blume Ventures and Axis Bank among its backers.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The world’s second most populous nation is undergoing an interesting phase of time as banks and fintech startups explore ways to improve their engagements. Federal Bank and SBM Bank India have courted many startups as customers in recent years as they attempt to supercharge their businesses.

Slowly bigger banks, including HDFC and ICICI, have also expanded their deliberations with younger firms. HDFC, the largest private bank in India, recently backed Mintoak, a SaaS platform that provides merchant services in India and other markets.

The Indian arm of SBM Bank began engaging with investors to raise capital late last year, pitching the vision of becoming one of the top banking-as-a-service providers in the country, TechCrunch reported earlier. Accel and Quona backed Shivalik Small Finance Bank last year.

But a rise in proliferation of some predatory China-linked lending apps in recent years in the South Asian market has forced the hands of the central bank to introduce rules that have a far-reaching impact on many firms, including those not involved in bad-faith business practices.

Incorporated in 2016, North East Small Finance Bank is a subsidiary of RGVN (NE) Microfinance that serves customers in the north eastern region of the country. It counts Pi Ventures, SIDBI Venture Capital and Bajaj Group among its backers.
 

Variety

India

Fintech

Unicorn

Slice

Acquires

Stake

Bank

Startup

Firms

LBCI Next
TikTok unveils new European data security regime
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-03

India’s central bank slaps penalty on Amazon’s payments unit

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:54

Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell

LBCI
Variety
10:50

Hailo’s new AI chips bring more image processing power to the edge

LBCI
Variety
10:46

Coinbase launches wallet API to help integrate Web 2.0 devs into web3 world

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Forethought aims to build more accurate chatbots with constrained generative AI models

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-03

Perez fastest as Alonso splits the Red Bulls in F1 practice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:26

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
World
04:39

Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app