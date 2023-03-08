Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell

2023-03-08 | 10:54
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell
2min
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell

Ring just launched its first doorbell in two years. The $180 Battery Doorbell Plus brings head-to-toe video and improved resolution to the Amazon brand’s lineup.

The smart home accessory features a 150×150-degree view that allows you see a visitor’s entire body. The company says the Doorbell Plus has the highest resolution of any of its models at 1536p.

The new model has a quick-release rechargeable battery pack. It’s also compatible with a solar panel connection to help keep it powered on between charges.

Live view of the front door from the Ring app Image Credits: RingRing notes that with modes like People Only Mode and Motion Zones, the device has an improved battery life versus its original doorbell. But given the first version of the doorbell was introduced ages ago, it would be surprising if the company didn’t make any upgrades on that front.

The company also offers additional features like package alerts, as well as video history, sharing and saving under the Ring Protect Plans. Last year, it raised the price of its basic plan from $3 to $4 per month, while adding features like extended video history and more bulk footage downloads. Ring is also pushing more features behind the paywall like switching on/off recording or live view starting March 29 for new buyers.

The company has had a few concerning security incidents in the last few years. It has also been accused of sharing videos with the government without taking explicit user permission. In 2021, Ring started offering end-to-end encryption for videos for its wired models and extended the protection to the battery-powered models last year. Last November, it started a pilot program to let government agencies send alerts for nearby alleged crimes and events on the company’s Neighbors app.

The Battery Doorbell Plus is available for pre-order on Amazon and Ring.com starting today at $180. It starts shipping April 5.

TechCrunch

