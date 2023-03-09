News
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
India, US to sign memorandum of understanding on semiconductors
Variety
2023-03-09 | 09:55
India, US to sign memorandum of understanding on semiconductors
The United States and India will sign a memorandum of understanding on semiconductors as both countries discuss coordination of investment and continue dialogue around policies to spur private investment, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.
Raimondo, who is on a four-day trip to India, is accompanied by the chief executive officers of 10 US companies and is scheduled to meet India's trade minister on Friday.
The two nations will map the semiconductor supply chain together and identify opportunities for joint ventures and technology partnerships, Raimondo added.
India has been seeking to attract more big-ticket investments under a $10 billion incentive plan for chip and display production, aiming to become a key player in the global supply chain.
Last year, the South Asian nation raised fiscal support for new local semiconductor facilities to cover 50 percent of project costs.
Reuters
World
Variety
India
US
Sign
Memorandum
Understanding
Semiconductors
Supply Chain
Technological
Partnership
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
