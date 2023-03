Among the list-makers shaping art, fashion, design, literature, and food, Forbes' 2023 "30 Under 30 Europe: Art & Culture” list has honored the people creating art and redesigning the future of fashion.Lebanese-Sierra Leonean ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie was featured among the many talented people listed.Known for his highly detailed portraits and talent, Hajallie won the UK New Artist of The Year Award in 2022 and is among the youngest people elected to The Royal Society of British Artists.His practice is inspired by champions from ethnically diverse backgrounds that were previously omitted from traditional British portraiture.Born in Southeast London, his drawings, which challenge socio-political issues, are influenced by his Sierra Leonean and Lebanese heritage.Habib Hajallie’s canvases range from antique texts to maps, where, using black ballpoint pen, the Lebanese-Sierra Leonean showcases and celebrates “Blackness” inspired by modern art medium with a classical perspective.