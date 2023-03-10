Tesla 4680 battery’s secret sauce: Dry electrode coating

Variety
2023-03-10 | 10:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tesla 4680 battery’s secret sauce: Dry electrode coating
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Tesla 4680 battery’s secret sauce: Dry electrode coating

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is pioneering a new battery manufacturing process called dry electrode coating that it is applying to its new 4680 battery cells.

The dry process, which Tesla obtained via its 2019 acquisition of California startup Maxwell Technologies, replaces a traditional, complicated step of battery manufacturing that involves coating the electrode foil with a wet, chemical slurry.

The coated foil needs to go through a lengthy drying process before final assembly, and the toxic solvents used in the slurry need to be recovered and disposed of.
 
The electric vehicle maker has said the dry coating process has the potential to dramatically reduce the size, cost, energy consumption and production cycle time of battery manufacturing plants, while boosting the energy density and power of battery cells.

Besides Maxwell, other companies working on dry coating include California-based LiCap Technologies and Massachusetts-based AM Batteries.
 

Variety

Tesla

Battery

Secret

Sauce

Tech

Innovations

Development

Dry

Electrode

Coating

Manufacturing

Applying

LBCI Next
Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie
Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-01

UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-22

Tesla scales back German battery plans, won over by US incentives

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-11

CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye

LBCI
Variety
11:01

Cash is king in biotech M&A, but will clinical data be a saving grace?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:50

Lebanese musicians animate Francophonie Festival concert in Jeddah

LBCI
Variety
11:01

Cash is king in biotech M&A, but will clinical data be a saving grace?

LBCI
Variety
10:59

US judge says will order DOJ advertising case against Google to stay in Virginia

LBCI
Variety
10:49

Roku partners with Best Buy and its advertising business to get first-party shopper data

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-06

Al-Jazeera raises case of journalist Abu Aqleh to International Criminal Court

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Mass support for LBCI following grenade attack

LBCI
Middle East
09:27

Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app