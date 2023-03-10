US judge says will order DOJ advertising case against Google to stay in Virginia

2023-03-10 | 10:59
US judge says will order DOJ advertising case against Google to stay in Virginia
0min
US judge says will order DOJ advertising case against Google to stay in Virginia

A US federal judge said on Friday that a Justice Department lawsuit against Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google regarding its dominance of advertising technology would remain in Virginia, rejecting Google's bid to move it to New York.

"I am going to rule against you," Judge Leonie Brinkema told an attorney for Google.
 

