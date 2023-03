Lebanese musicians animate Francophonie Festival concert in Jeddah

Lebanese musicians, including guitarist Elie Matar, Violinist Nagham Tabet, and singer Samar Abi Hayla enlivened a concert at the Consulate General of Lebanon during events organized under the 2023 Francophonie Festival in Jeddah.



The Francophonie Festival showcases and promotes the French language and cultural and linguistic diversity.



This year, the festival is taking place in Riyadh, Al Khobar, Jeddah, and Al Ula, where artists and works that reveal the diversity of views in music, cinema, gastronomy, literature, and visual arts, are honored during the entire month of March.