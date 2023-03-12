Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana has once again proven his skills by achieving first place in the prestigious Class 515 - CSI5 competition at The Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF). The tournament, which is held annually from January to March at Wellington International in Wellington, FL, is one of the most significant events in the horse riding world.

Dana beat out Irish Daragh Kenny and Egyptian Nayel Nassar, who is Bill Gates' son-in-law, to clinch the top spot. Despite competing on a relatively modest horse compared to his rivals, Dana's victory on Sunday has increased his chances of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
 
 
In an interview with LBCI, Dana shared his ambitions of gaining enough points to secure a place at the Olympics. He emphasized the need for support and sponsorship to continue his success in the sport. Jad moved to the US a year ago and is proving to be a rising star in the equestrian world.

The Lebanese Equestrian Federation and the Lebanese diaspora are now working together to provide the necessary funds to help Jad achieve his Olympic goals and bring glory to Lebanon.
 

