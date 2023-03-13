Lebanese Rabih El Sakka realizes victory in WPC World Cup in Egypt

Variety
2023-03-13 | 07:36
Lebanese Rabih El Sakka realizes victory in WPC World Cup in Egypt
Lebanese Rabih El Sakka realizes victory in WPC World Cup in Egypt

Lebanese Rabih El Sakka was crowned as the world champion in physical strength after participating in the WPC World Cup in Egypt.  

The Lebanese athlete from Sidon was able shine among the participation of athletes from 19 countries.  

According to the National News Agency (NNA), Sakka excelled by winning, for the fourth time in a row, the gold medal, and setting a new world record in the bench press and the highest number in the championship. 

He was also honored as the best athlete.   

After winning, Rabih dedicated his victory to the Lebanese people, pointing out that this was "a new achievement through which he wished to bring joy to the hearts of the Lebanese."
 

