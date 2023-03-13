More than 500 women, girls ran in support of women's empowerment

Variety
2023-03-13 | 09:54
High views
More than 500 women, girls ran in support of women's empowerment
2min
More than 500 women, girls ran in support of women's empowerment

In the celebration of the 2023 International Women's Day, more than 500 women and girls gathered at Tripoli Municipal Stadium on Sunday, taking part in an 8 KM run that celebrates the progress made by women and girls, in support of women's empowerment, leadership, and gender equality.  

Titled "Our Space to Race," the run was jointly held by the Beirut Marathon Association (BMA), UN Women, UNDP, UNESCO, UN-Habitat, and UNICEF, and supported by the Australian and Canadian Governments.  

May El Khalil, Founder and President of the Beirut Marathon Association opened the event. She said that awareness and equality "is not a one-time event" but an ongoing journey that requires our effort and commitment.  

In turn, Rachel Dore-Weeks, UN Women Representative in Lebanon, expressed, on behalf of the UN Agencies involved, that "when women are denied equal access to public space, their rights to their communities and cities are diminished, and so are other rights that stem from it, including negatively impacting their mental health, and their ability to support their families and access services."  

The run welcomed amateur and experienced runners of all ages from Tripoli, Beirut, Akkar, and Denneyeh, and took off from Tripoli stadium. It followed the 8-kilometer route that circled the Rachid Karami International Fair.  

The event also included a shorter 2-kilometer run for more than 70 girls under the age of 17.  

Among the participants was Joyce Azzam, mountaineer and UN Women Lebanon's National Goodwill Ambassador expressed that after climbing the seven summits, "my mission is to amplify the voices of women athletes […] to keep beating our own personal record, to keep dreaming and believing in our power, to re-ignite our everyday courage to keep going forward together slowly but surely."   

Furthermore, all runners were awarded medals for their efforts in the race for gender equality and women's empowerment in Lebanon.
 

