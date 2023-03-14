Lebanese Jessica Raslan wins 2nd place among 400 swimmers in Qatar

9-year-old Lebanese swimmer Jessica Raslan won 10 medals, finishing second in the H2O Long Course Spring Cup 2023 at the Education City in Qatar.



More than 400 swimmers representing various academies and from different Arab and foreign nationalities took part in the championship.



The young Lebanese swimmer could secure two gold medals in the 200m breaststroke and 50m breaststroke, while she took five silver medals in the 100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 50m freestyle, and 50m backstroke.



Raslan took home three bronze medals in the 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle relay, and 50m medley relay.