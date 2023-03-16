Fairmatic raises $46M to bring AI to commercial auto insurance

Variety
2023-03-16 | 10:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fairmatic raises $46M to bring AI to commercial auto insurance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Fairmatic raises $46M to bring AI to commercial auto insurance

With inflation sparking an increase in the cost of repairs, labor and claims, fees for insurance are similarly spiking across the board. Car insurance premiums rose 13.7 percent nationally over the past year, according to a study from Bankrate.com. Home insurance, meanwhile, climbed 12.1 percent year-on-year, Policygenius found.

But Jonathan Matus argues that it doesn’t have to be that way. He’s the founder of Fairmatic, a company that’s applying AI to — at least according to him — reduce risk in the car insurance industry.

Matus previously founded Zendrive, a platform that provides insights to enterprises for car insurance underwriting and claims as well as roadside assistance. While Zendrive is focused on insurance for individuals and families, Fairmatic has a more commercial bent — a customer base made up primarily of businesses.

“Having spent about a decade of my career at Google and Facebook, I quickly noticed the negative externalities of the technology I actively helped become widespread,” Matus told TechCrunch in an email interview. “The path to Fairmatic’s inception was created out of a need to de-risk one of the worst externalities of this powerful technology: the increase in distracted phone use while driving and subsequent loss of lives on the road.”

Matus might speak in grandiose terms, but Fairmatic’s business proposition is simple: analyzing and pricing a vehicle fleet’s risk profile. The company uses AI models trained on driving data to attempt to mitigate risk and assist with various policy management and claims processes.

Customers get access to an app that they can use to monitor “driving events” — e.g. erratic driving — and “identify actionable improvement opportunities.” The app also offers what Fairmatic calls a “fully digital mobile claims experience” that can automatically detect crashes (hopefully better than Apple) and analyze incident data.

Here’s Matus: “With Fairmatic, small, medium and large enterprise fleets are empowered with actionable insights that improve safety and have a direct impact on insurance savings.”

But there’s reasons to be skeptical. Fairmatic isn’t the first to bring AI to car insurance decisioning — Jerry, Just, Root and Tractable offer similar technologies, albeit targeted at consumers — and AI has a spotty track record in the insurance industry.

Last year, the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS), the professional society of actuaries specializing in property and casualty insurance, acknowledged the prejudicial effects AI might have when used by financial institutions in determining insurance and mortgage lending. In a series of papers, the CAS concluded that biased data — data on which insurers train their algorithms — could perpetuate the discrimination that already exists in the insurance industry. (See: Allstate’s pricing algorithm that disproportionately negatively impacted nonwhite customers.)
 
A subsequent report from the California Department of Insurance called out especially problematic recent applications of AI by insurers, including flagging claims from inner-city ZIP codes and using personal information unrelated to risk in marketing and underwriting insurance policies. “Conscious and unconscious bias or discrimination … can and often does result from the use of AI, as well as other forms of ‘big data’,” the authors of the report wrote.

Washington and Oregon have sought to ban the use of credit-based scoring algorithms to set auto insurance premiums. Separately, Colorado has introduced legislation requiring insurers to test their algorithms and scoring models to uncover biases.

Matus is adamant that Fairmatic takes care to reduce the potential for bias in its AI. In fact, he argues, Fairmatic’s reliance on AI generally leads to better outcomes for customers, who’ve historically been stuck with insurers using antiquated data and pricing models.
 
“Fairmatic’s AI predictive risk model has been trained using over 200 billion miles of driving data,” he said. “This allows us to develop a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of each fleet’s and each driver’s unique risk profile, and then distill that data into insights and coaching that improve driving behavior and reduce risk.”

But even if it’s true that Fairmatic’s approach is better than most, the platform’s driver monitoring capabilities are concerning in their own right. They bring to mind algorithms Amazon has used to monitor delivery drivers’ behaviors during the workday. According to Vice, the algorithms incorrectly penalized drivers whenever cars cut them off — data that Amazon used to evaluate driving performance and determine individual bonus payouts.

In response to a question about monitoring and data privacy, Matus said that Fairmatic “only actively monitors data relevant to the insurance policy,” including information needed for risk and claims management. “Fairmatic’s technology layer uses anonymous data and doesn’t retain driver information without fleet permission,” he added. 

Whatever the case, Fairmatic hasn’t had trouble attracting investors — or customers, for that matter. The startup raised $46 million in a funding round led by Battery Ventures with participation from current investors and Bridge Bank that closed this week, bringing its total funding to $88 million at double its previous valuation (Matus wouldn’t give a figure). On the client front, Matus says that it’s onboarded “hundreds of thousands” of drivers.

That’s not terribly surprising. Commercial auto insurance is a massive market, with Allied Market Research estimating that it’ll be worth $307.10 billion by 2030 — up from $128.44 billion in 2020. Bias risk aside, money talks — even at a time when global insurtech VC funding continues to cool.

Fairmatic’s near-term plan is to bring on 30 employees for its R&D hub in Israel and more in Bangalore, India, Matus said. The company’s current workforce — distributed across offices in the US, Israel and India — stands at 85 people.

“Fairmatic has seen outsized traction since our Series A and this new capital will be used to accelerate our lead in bringing the full power of AI to commercial auto insurance. Fairmatic is making strategic hires across the globe and we are accelerating the growth of our R&D hubs in Israel and in India,” Matus said. “Our vision is to build a tech-powered insurance platform that’s not only fully digital but also comprehensively improved and powered by AI, across every product and business function.”
 

Variety

Fairmatic

Auto

Insurance

Battery

Ventures

Funding

Insurtech

Startup

AI

Commercial

Artificial

Intelligence

LBCI Next
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

BMW iVentures continues its love affair with EVs, backing this Bulgarian startup’s $13M A-round

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

African gaming startup Carry1st raises $27M from Bitkraft Ventures and a16z

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Awaiting an IRA response, Volkswagen pauses decision on Eastern Europe battery plant

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Pro-Ukraine group sabotaged pipelines, intelligence suggests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:09

Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
Variety
10:41

Mavn launches its app to connect influencers with brands and provide paid experiences

LBCI
Variety
10:36

Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Egypt raises price of gasoline in latest hike amid inflation

LBCI
Variety
12:09

Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Lebanese presidential race enters new phase with open confrontation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app