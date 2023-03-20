Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text

Variety
2023-03-20 | 10:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text

Runway, the startup that co-created the popular Stable Diffusion AI image generator, has released an AI model that takes any text description – such as “turtles flying in the sky” – and generates three seconds of matching video footage.

Citing safety and business reasons, Runway is not releasing the model widely to start, nor will it be open-sourced like Stable Diffusion. The text-to-video model, dubbed Gen-2, will initially be available on Discord via a waitlist on the Runway website.
 
Using AI to generate videos from text inputs is not new. Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) both released research papers on text-to-video AI models late last year. However, the difference is that Runway’s text-to-video AI model is being made available to the general public, said Cristobal Valenzuela, Runway’s chief executive.

Runway hopes that creatives and filmmakers will use the product, Valenzuela said.
 

Variety

Startup

Runway

Behind

Stable

Diffusions

Release

AI

System

Artificial Intelligence

Generating

Videos

Text

LBCI Next
Lebanese Charbel Diab wins in 'UAE Warriors 40 Arabia 10'
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
09:28

PitchBook’s new tool uses AI to predict which startups will successfully exit

LBCI
Variety
09:24

Tavus taps generative AI to power personalized videos with voice and face cloning

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

Explainer: What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:02

TSX starts week on firmer ground as materials, financials gain

LBCI
Variety
10:58

Amazon confirms another round of layoffs, impacting 9,000 people in AWS, Twitch and other units

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

LBCI
Variety
10:39

Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:58

Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:09

Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets

LBCI
Variety
06:07

Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:35

Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app