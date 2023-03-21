News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Consumers are splurging on premium smartphones amid tough economic conditions
Variety
2023-03-21 | 08:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Consumers are splurging on premium smartphones amid tough economic conditions
Amid the declining smartphone market, premium devices are having their moment. These pricy devices made up more than half of the worldwide smartphone market’s revenue, according to a report from Counterpoint.
The analytics company’s report says that premium devices (with a wholesale value of $600 or more) grew by 1 percent year-on-year in terms of shipment and captured 55 percent in terms of revenue. This is significant given the smartphone market showed a dip of 11 percent year-on-year for 2022 due to tough economic conditions.
There is no prize for guessing the absolute winner of this market: Apple. The company had a mammoth 75 percent market share in the premium segment — sales grew by 6 percent year over year. Counterpoint mentioned that this growth would have been bigger if Apple didn’t face supply constraints for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
The Cupertino-based company also benefitted from Huawei’s decline in China, the report said. However, Honor — which spun off from Huawei — registered notable growth with its Magic series in China. The brand has global ambitions this year and recently launched flagship devices including a foldable at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona.
While both Honor and Google grew more than 100 percent in the last year, their overall contribution to the market remains around 1 percent. So they are still significantly smaller players in the bigger picture. Other companies like Samsung and Xiaomi registered a decline in sales of 5 percent and 44 percent respectively. However, the analytics firm mentioned that foldable — which will supposedly grow by 52 percent this year — remains a bright spot for Samsung.
Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra said that people buying premium smartphones were willing to pay extra for the longevity of a device and better features. He also mentioned that because of that segment with phones above $1,000 grew 38 percent year-on-year.
“Despite the tough market conditions in 2022, affluent consumers were more immune to the macroeconomic difficulties than customers from the lower end. Consequently, sales in the premium market grew, while those in the entry and mid-tier segments declined. Also, as smartphones become more central to their lives, people are ready to spend more on their devices and retain them for a longer period,” he said.
Notably, users in developing markets also keep upgrading to a premium smartphone — especially folks who are on their third or fourth device. Companies like Apple, which primarily operates in the premium segment, have turned their focus on markets like India. Recently, Bloomberg reported that the company has made India a separate sales region.
While Apple (and by proxy iOS) enjoys a comfortable majority in the premium segment, the launch of foldable devices this year can give Android an opportunity to claw back some market share. On the other hand, analysts think that Apple will increase the price of Pro models launching this year giving the company an edge in terms of revenue.
TechCrunch
Variety
Consumers
Android
Apple
iPhone
Smartphone
Premium
Tough
Economic
Conditions
Next
Ford unveils the all-new €45,000 Explorer EV for the European market
EV charger makers brace for slowdown as new Made In America rules kick in
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
0
Variety
2023-03-07
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Variety
2023-03-07
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules
Variety
2023-02-17
Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules
0
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:10
Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East
Variety
10:10
Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East
0
Variety
10:06
Pilot AI taps algorithms to extract info from sales calls
Variety
10:06
Pilot AI taps algorithms to extract info from sales calls
0
Variety
09:57
Microsoft brings OpenAI’s DALL-E image creator to the new Bing
Variety
09:57
Microsoft brings OpenAI’s DALL-E image creator to the new Bing
0
Variety
09:50
Adobe Express launches an enterprise tier with generative AI tools
Variety
09:50
Adobe Express launches an enterprise tier with generative AI tools
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-01
Meet "RE-ALK," a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment
Variety
2023-02-01
Meet "RE-ALK," a new application that facilitates lung cancer treatment
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-17
Southern town of Rmeich troubled by tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-17
Southern town of Rmeich troubled by tensions
0
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
2
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
3
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
4
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
5
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
6
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
7
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure
8
Lebanon News
07:44
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
Lebanon News
07:44
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store