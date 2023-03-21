Adobe launches generative AI tools aimed at marketers

Adobe launches generative AI tools aimed at marketers

Coinciding with the launch of its Firefly family of generative AI models, Adobe today unveiled Adobe Sensei Generative AI Services, a set of enterprise-focused, AI-powered services across its suite of productivity apps. 

Generative AI Services — or “Sensei GenAI,” for short — leverages a combination of AI tech including Adobe’s own large language models and the Azure OpenAI Service to perform a range of marketing and sales tasks. Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, launched in 2021, gives custom-tailored access to models from AI lab OpenAI’s including ChatGPT, GPT-4 and the text-to-image generator DALL-E 2.

Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer, Customer Journey Analytics, and Marketo Engage customers will be the first to be able to take advantage of Generative AI Services, thanks to new native workflow integrations.

For example, in Journey Optimizer and AEM Sites, users will be able to tap Generative AI Services to create different versions of advertising email and text copy as well as webpages — rephrasing the copy by selecting the tone of voice, identifying key words and pulling from up-to-date product information. In Marketo Engage, Generative AI Services will power Dynamic Chat, Adobe’s marketing-focused chatbot solution. And in Journey Optimizer, Generative AI Services will create audience segments for personalization campaigns. 
 
The models within Generative AI Services will also generate captions in Customer Journey Analytics for visualizations like cohort tables and fallout charts, providing text-based, top-line takeaways for enterprise customers.

“Adobe’s new Generative AI Services will be integrated natively in Adobe Experience Cloud as a co-pilot for customer experience teams to power end-to-end marketing workflows, dramatically improving enterprise productivity and efficiency,” Alexandru Costin, Adobe’s VP of generative AI, told TechCrunch in an email interview. 

With Generative AI Services, Adobe is putting its horse in the race for the generative AI space for marketing. It’s far from the first to do so — there’s a growing industry of generative AI vendors focused on marketing- and ad-specific applications.

Startups like Movio, Copysmith, Copy.ai, Sellscale, Jasper, Omneky and Regie.ai are using generative AI to create (ostensibly) better marketing copy, imagery and even video for ads, websites and emails. And both Google and Microsoft recently launched generative AI capabilities aimed at business customers, including copy- and image-generating tools.

Uptake has been swift — Statista reports that 87 percent of current AI adopters are already using, or considering using, AI for improving their email marketing. Another report projects that the market for generative AI will be worth more than $110 billion by 2030.

Those figures might sound optimistically high. But it’s true that there’s a growing interest in generative AI among brands and media companies.
 
Over the past few months, agencies contracted by Heinz, Nestlé, Bacardi-owned Martini & Rossi and Patrón have launched ad campaigns using imagery created by text-to-image systems such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and Midjourney. Just in February, Coca-Cola inked a deal with OpenAI to leverage the company’s text-writing ChatGPT and DALL-E 2 to craft ad copy, images and personalized messaging.

Meanwhile, Digiday writes that generative AI will be an area of focus for some media companies this year as they work to cut costs and find new revenue opportunities amid a tough media market. BuzzFeed became one of the first movers in February, partnering with OpenAI to build a new AI-powered quiz format.

With the increasing competition, it’s not clear which companies will come to stand above the rest in terms of overall market traction. Adobe — with its Experience Cloud customer base of 12,000 or so customers, including 87 percent of the Fortune 100 — is evidently hoping it’ll be one of them.
 

