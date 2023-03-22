News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
23
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Adwaa Wahmiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
23
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Microsoft wins dismissal of gamers' suit over $69 billion Activision deal
Variety
2023-03-22 | 05:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Microsoft wins dismissal of gamers' suit over $69 billion Activision deal
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Monday won dismissal of a private consumer antitrust lawsuit over its $69 billion proposed purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O), but the plaintiffs were given 20 days to refine their legal challenge.
A federal judge in San Francisco ruled that the lawsuit from a group of video game plaintiffs "lacks allegations" supporting their claim that the proposed acquisition would harm market competition.
"Plaintiffs' general allegation that the merger may cause 'higher prices, less innovation, less creativity, less consumer choice, decreased output, and other potential anticompetitive effects' is insufficient," wrote US District Judge Jacqueline Corley. "Why? How?"
The decision does not affect the US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) regulatory challenge to the largest-ever gaming industry deal. Microsoft announced its bid last year, and it also faces competition scrutiny in the EU and UK. Microsoft has denied the deal would harm video game competition.
US antitrust law allows private consumers to challenge mergers and acquisitions apart from government actions. An evidentiary hearing before the FTC is scheduled in early August.
A spokesperson for Microsoft and lawyers for the company did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Joseph Saveri, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told Reuters they planned to submit an amended lawsuit "with additional factual detail" to "address all of the ways in which the judge indicated we need to allege more."
Corley scrapped a planned hearing on whether to issue a preliminary injunction. A status hearing is scheduled for April 12.
The case is Demartini v. Microsoft Corp, US District Court, Northern District of California, 3:22-cv-08991.
For plaintiffs: Joseph Alioto of Alioto Law Firm; and Joseph Saveri of Joseph Saveri Law Firm
For Microsoft: Rakesh Kilaru of Wilkinson Stekloff, and Valarie Williams of Alston & Bird
Reuters
Variety
Microsoft
Dismissal
Gamers
Law Suit
Over
Activision
Blizzard
Acquisition
Gaming
Industry
Next
Google begins opening access to its ChatGPT competitor Bard
As AI booms, EU lawmakers wrangle over new rules
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-23
Microsoft will fight US over $68.7B Activision Blizzard deal
Variety
2022-12-23
Microsoft will fight US over $68.7B Activision Blizzard deal
0
Variety
2023-02-22
Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger
Variety
2023-02-22
Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger
0
Variety
2023-02-03
'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard to pay $35 mln over US SEC charges
Variety
2023-02-03
'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard to pay $35 mln over US SEC charges
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal
Variety
2023-01-16
Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:08
Google begins opening access to its ChatGPT competitor Bard
Variety
06:08
Google begins opening access to its ChatGPT competitor Bard
0
World
05:30
As AI booms, EU lawmakers wrangle over new rules
World
05:30
As AI booms, EU lawmakers wrangle over new rules
0
World
04:29
TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese government
World
04:29
TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese government
0
Variety
04:27
UNEP selects Lebanese chef Leyla Fathallah as food waste advocate for West Asia region
Variety
04:27
UNEP selects Lebanese chef Leyla Fathallah as food waste advocate for West Asia region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-20
Blinken, in Turkey, urges speedy Nordics accession to NATO
World
2023-02-20
Blinken, in Turkey, urges speedy Nordics accession to NATO
0
World
2023-03-14
SVB a casualty in 'battle between fire and ice' against inflation, bankers hear
World
2023-03-14
SVB a casualty in 'battle between fire and ice' against inflation, bankers hear
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars
2
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
3
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
5
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
8
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store