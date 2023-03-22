News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space
Variety
2023-03-22 | 09:09
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space
Two organic compounds essential for living organisms have been found in samples retrieved from the asteroid Ryugu, buttressing the notion that some ingredients crucial for the advent of life arrived on Earth aboard rocks from space billions of years ago.
Scientists said on Tuesday they detected uracil and niacin in rocks obtained by the Japanese Space Agency's Hayabusa2 spacecraft from two sites on Ryugu in 2019. Uracil is one of the chemical building blocks for RNA, a molecule carrying directions for building and operating living organisms. Niacin, also called Vitamin B3 or nicotinic acid, is vital for their metabolism.
The Ryugu samples, which looked like dark-gray rubble, were transported 155 million miles (250 million km) back to Earth and returned to our planet's surface in a sealed capsule that landed in 2020 in Australia's remote outback for analysis in Japan.
Scientists long have pondered about the conditions necessary for life to arise after Earth formed about 4.5 billion years ago. The new findings fit well with the hypothesis that bodies like comets, asteroids and meteorites that bombarded early Earth seeded the young planet with compounds that helped pave the way for the first microbes.
Scientists previously detected key organic molecules in carbon-rich meteorites found on Earth. But there was the question of whether these space rocks had been contaminated by exposure to the Earth's environment after landing.
"Our key finding is that uracil and niacin, both of which are of biological significance, are indeed present in extraterrestrial environments and they may have been provided to the early Earth as a component of asteroids and meteorites. We suspect they had a role in prebiotic evolution on Earth and possibly for the emergence of first life," said astrochemist Yasuhiro Oba of Hokkaido University in Japan, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature Communications.
"These molecules on Ryugu were recovered in a pristine extraterrestrial setting," Oba said. "It was directly sampled on the asteroid Ryugu and returned to Earth, and finally to laboratories without any contact with terrestrial contaminants."
RNA, short for ribonucleic acid, would not be possible without uracil. RNA, a molecule present in all living cells, is vital in coding, regulation and activity of genes. RNA has structural similarities to DNA, a molecule that carries an organism's genetic blueprint.
Niacin is important in underpinning metabolism and can help produce the "energy" that powers living organisms.
The researchers extracted uracil, niacin and some other organic compounds in the Ryugu samples by soaking the material in hot water and then performing analyses called liquid chromatography and high-resolution mass spectrometry.
Organic astrochemist and study co-author Yoshinori Takano of the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) said he is now looking forward to the results of analyses on samples being returned to Earth in September from another asteroid. The US space agency NASA during its OSIRIS-REx mission collected samples in 2020 from the asteroid Bennu.
Oba said uracil and niacin were found at both landing sites on Ryugu, which is about a half-mile (900 meters) in diameter and is classified as a near-Earth asteroid. The concentrations of the compounds were higher at one of the sites than the other.
The sample from the site with the lower concentrations was derived from surface material more susceptible to degradation induced by energetic particles darting through space, Oba said. The sample from the other site was mainly derived from subsurface material more protected from degradation, Oba added.
Asteroids are rocky primordial bodies that formed in the early solar system. The researchers suggest that the organic compounds found on Ryugu may have been formed with the help of chemical reactions caused by starlight in icy materials residing in interstellar space.
Reuters
Variety
Asteroid
Discovery
Ingredients
Life
Earth
Space
Next
UNEP selects Lebanese chef Leyla Fathallah as food waste advocate for West Asia region
Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-02
Studies show how asteroid-bashing spacecraft was 'phenomenally successful'
Variety
2023-03-02
Studies show how asteroid-bashing spacecraft was 'phenomenally successful'
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Turkish families shelter on a train after earthquake brought life to a standstill
Middle East
2023-03-02
Turkish families shelter on a train after earthquake brought life to a standstill
0
World
04:51
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
World
04:51
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
0
World
2023-03-21
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Costa Rica region – EMSC
World
2023-03-21
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Costa Rica region – EMSC
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:39
Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters
Variety
10:39
Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters
0
Variety
10:31
GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more
Variety
10:31
GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more
0
Variety
10:16
CodiumAI is using generative AI to help developers build code logic tests automatically
Variety
10:16
CodiumAI is using generative AI to help developers build code logic tests automatically
0
Variety
10:11
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Variety
10:11
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
2023-03-21
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
0
Variety
09:37
New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack
Variety
09:37
New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
0
World
06:01
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says
World
06:01
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
3
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
4
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
5
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store